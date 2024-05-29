How to Unlock the Mission Control Vest in MW3 Season 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 has introduced a plethora of new content into multiplayer. Aside from the new weapons, Battle Pass, and killstreaks, there’s also a new Vest to unlock. The Mission Control Vest has some interesting traits, but you don’t unlock it straight away in MW3.

Unlocking the Mission Control Vest in MW3

If you have unlocked other Vests at the start of seasons in MW3, then you’ll know exactly how to unlock the Mission Control Vest. The Vest is unlocked in the same way as the others before it, but this can be a confusing process for any player to understand.

The Mission Control Vest is unlocked via an Armory Unlock Challenge in multiplayer. Armory Unlock Challenges require you to complete Daily Challenges or win matches in MW3. Below, you can see the steps to unlock the Mission Control Vest through its Armory Unlock Challenge:

At the main lobby of MW3, click on the six dots icon in the top-right corner

Select the “Challenges” tab and then click the “Armory Unlocks” box on the Challenges screen

Find the Mission Control Vest in the “Perks” section of the Armory Unlocks menu and, when hovering over its box, press X/A to activate its challenge

Complete the required number of tasks (8) to unlock the vest. You can earn points toward unlocking the vest by either completing Daily Challenges or winning matches. These efforts can be combined, so it doesn’t have to be one or the other.

The Armory Unlock for the Mission Control Vest. Screenshot by The Escapist

After you have completed the Armory Unlock Challenge for the Mission Control Vest, you can equip it on any loadout in MW3.

What Is the Mission Control Vest?

If you’re wondering whether the Mission Control Vest is worth using or not, here’s a description of what it does:

Equipment Slots (6): Tactical, Lethal, Field Upgrade, Gloves, Gear (2)

Reduces kills required by 1 and score required by 125 for Killstreaks.

Earn 1 kill or 125 score for every 2 Kill Assists or Cross Fire Assists.

Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Mission Control Comlink, gain the effects of High Gain Antenna.

Essentially, the Mission Control Vest makes it far easier to earn killstreaks in MW3. You’re giving up the Boots perk to run the vest, but in return, the score to earn killstreaks is reduced, and you can get more score for assists.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

