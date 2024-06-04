How to Untangle Founts of Light and Dark in Exegesis Quest in Destiny 2

As you play through the Exegesis mission in Destiny 2, you will come to a point where you need to untangle founts of Light and Dark.

This can be a little confusing, so in this guide we will walk you through how you need to juggle the power of Light and Darkness to get through this strange corridor.

How to Untangle Founts of Light and Dark

The first thing you need to do is orientate yourself in the corridor. When you first enter, there will be a pad for Darkness motes to your right and one for Light motes to your left. Also on your left is a door that is locked via a crystal. The first thing we need to do is get that door open.

We will call the corridor with the locked door and the light pad on the floor at the start Corridor 1. The one on the right with the Darkness pad on the floor will be Corridor 2. Head down Corridor 1, and you will come to a Darkness pad. A small gap is high up in the wall directly in front of it. Jump up there and interact with the crystal to pull a piece out. Take this back to the locked door and use it to open it. Inside, you will find a Relic you can carry, similar to the one from Vault of Glass.

When you kill an Eater of Light and Darkness Knight while holding this Relic, they will drop Light motes. When killing a Knight by any other means, they will drop Darkness motes. You need to hold three of either type of mote to activate the relevant pads by running it to them while you have the relevant buff from picking up the motes. If you pick up the wrong mote, just switch back to the Relic by picking it up, and you will drop the mote, but it will disappear, so you’ll need to farm it back again when you need it next.

You need to activate the four pads in the following order

Light pad in Corridor 2 on the wall

Dark pad in Corridor 2 on the floor

Light pad in Corridor 1 on the floor

Dark pad in Corridor 1 on the wall

So, all you need to is trade out the mote type you are carrying each time and activate the pads in the correct sequence, as shown above. It should be pretty easy to do, as not many enemies will spawn in the corridor. Just make sure you are not confusing the issue if you are playing with friends by having too many different types of mote lying around.

