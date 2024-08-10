How to Upgrade an Infernal Compass in Diablo 4

If you want the best rewards that the Burning Hells have to offer in Diablo 4, you need to upgrade the Infernal Compasses you find. Our guide will explain how you can enhance a compass and what materials are required.

Recommended Videos

How to Upgrade an Infernal Compass Tier in Diablo 4

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Combine an Abyssal Scroll with an Ancestral Infernal Compass to upgrade the tiers on it. You should have both items in your consumable inventory when you decide you want to enhance the horde items. Scrolls can be stacked like normal boss materials in your inventory, but the compasses act like Sigils. They each take up their own slot and they have their own modifications, such as rarity or tiers. Sacred rarity won’t help you here so those can be ignored.

When you’re in World Tier 4 and you have an Abyssal Scroll, it can be consumed for the Infernal Compass. Each scroll will increase the compass by one tier so it can take a few scrolls to get the best runs. Most of the time, compasses won’t drop any higher than tier 3. You can craft them at an Occultist for better base tiers, but the same grind will still remain. You need to keep farming scrolls to reach the highest tiers.

Related: How To Complete The Eyes of the Enemy in Diablo 4

The highest tier possible for an Infernal Compass is tier 10. Once you reach that rank, you can expect the best rewards possible and more than enough of a challenge to follow. Every single Infernal Hordes run will end with a spoils chest of gear or resources that you can continuously open with Burning Aether. If you open the resources chest, you can expect to get plenty of Abyssal Scrolls so the Infernal Compass upgrades can continue.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy