How to Upgrade Outfits and Weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage you should always keep in mind that upgrading your gear is huge for your damage and survivability. You won’t always be getting in direct combat, but those upgrades sure will come in handy when you do. In this guide we’ll be covering how to upgrade your weapons and outfits in Assassin’s Creed Mirage (AC Mirage) to stay on top of your game!

How to Upgrade Weapons and Outfits in AC Mirage

Weapons and outfits in Assassin’s Creed Mirage have three tiers they can be upgraded to. Each tier adds a new line of perks to the gear. Some will be mediocre, but others are quite impactful and well worth upgrading for. From being able to more effectively assassinate guards through to being able to slow down time, there are some great perks to aim for. Some outfits and weapons will have much better upgrades than others, so keep that in mind before committing to spending your resources.

Upgrading Outfits

To upgrade your outfits, you’ll have to find a tailor. You can spot them on your map by looking for a thread and needle icon. Head to them and you’ll be able to check out what upgrades your outfit can obtain. You’ll also see the materials needed for the upgrade. If you don’t have enough materials, you’ll have to gather those before coming back. Some upgrades also require schematics. You find these from the big chests throughout the game. Some are in outposts, some are behind barred doors, and some will be granted through the main storyline.

Upgrading Weapons

Weapons are upgraded very similarly to outfits. The main difference is that you’ll need to head to a blacksmith, which is indicated on the map by an icon with two crossed swords. As with outfits, you’ll need resources like leather and iron ingots, as well as schematics, to upgrade weapons. You can also change the appearance of your weapons at the blacksmith for a small fee, which is pretty cool!

That’s how you can upgrade your weapons and outfits in AC Mirage. Some of the upgrades have awesome perks like being able to survive a lethal blow and get back up!

