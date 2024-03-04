How to Upgrade Weapons in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

While most items in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are tethered to the transmuter crafting system, weapon upgrades have a different set of requirements. Players will need to level both their party and the weapons they have unlocked to access higher-level bonuses.

When first getting started in FF7 Rebirth, it is easy to be confused about weapon stats and bonuses. Weapons can be viewed in both the Materia and Equipment tab of the main menu, and the Weapon Upgrades tab. However, if the player selects the upgrade tab, they are met with a confusing screen showing a level gauge for the weapon, and the same enhancements that can be swapped around in the equipment tab. To help better understand how this system works, this guide will break down what upgrades are, how they are applied, and how to access better bonuses throughout the game.

How To Get New Weapons in FF7 Rebirth

To get all 7 weapon options for each playable character in FF7 Rebirth players will need to finish each chapter the weapons appear in, or find them in the region they are scattered around.

In short, players can find the weapons as they explore, but once a chapter has been completed, the weapons that may have been missed will become available in weapons shops. This is a huge bonus for those who don’t want to scour each region for gear.

How Does Weapon Leveling Work in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?

To level weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, players will need to gain SP and increase their weapon’s level.

As players collect additional weapons, they will notice stats don’t always improve overall when switching up gear. One weapon may have a better physical attack stat, while another may be better for magic. Additionally, different skills are attached to each option.

Players will find that weapons increase level automatically, without needing to enter the menu and check on things manually. This is a big perk for those who may forget to check in on gear levels while playing, but it can also make the leveling process confusing and easy to lose track of.

While gaining levels will boost stats, enhancements possess a different set of requirements. Enhancements in FF7 Rebirth can be equipped to provide bonuses like extra HP, boosts to attack types, or specific style buffs. To unlock more enhancement options and slots for enhancements, players will need to level up their party for more SP.

How To Use Enhancements in FF7 Rebirth

As players unlock enhancements for their weapons they’ll be able to pick which weapon skills are active at any time. When first getting started in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, only one skill slot will be available per weapon for each character. However, as SP is gained, more enhancement slots unlock, allowing additional skills to be active at the same time.

It is important to note that each weapon has its own enhancement options that must be set when the gear is equipped. Weapon skills from the previous option don’t automatically transfer over, unlike chosen Materia. Additionally, different weapons offer different enhancements, meaning that the 200+ HP may need to be sacrificed for a big boost to Punisher mode when selecting swords for Cloud. Because of this, players will also want to make sure their party is outfitted with the best accessories possible, to ensure that what might be lost in enhancements can be made up by better defense or stat boosts.

The weapon upgrade system in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth encourages players to take their time in the open-world maps, grinding levels, and gaining the experience needed for new enhancements. With these weapon skills equipped, the barrage of late-game bosses won’t be nearly so difficult to vanquish.