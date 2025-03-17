Gamers are looking for an advantage when they step up to the plate in MLB The Show 25. Fortunately, the good people are San Diego Studio provide a way for batters to get a leg up on the competition. Here’s how to use Ambush Hitting in MLB The Show 25.

What Is Ambush Hitting in MLB The Show 25?

Amubsh Hitting is a feature that will be present in every at bat in MLB The Show 25. Esentially, it’s a way for hitters to guess what side of the plate the next pitch is going to be, and if choose right, their Plate Coverage Indicator, aka PCI, gets bigger and the timing window is better. It provides a lot more leeway when dealing with tough pitchers, especially ones that like to crowd one side of the plate. However, it’s not something gamers want to use at the wrong time.

How To Use Ambush Hitting in MLB The Show 25

The Ambush Hitting controls appear at the bottom of the screen during an at bat in MLB The Show 25. Players can either move their right stick to the left for the left side of the plate and the to the right for the right side. The chosen side will turn gray, allowing players to see just how much of the plate is covered by their Ambush. Of course, if a ball isn’t in that area, players can still swing at it or take it; they just won’t have the bonus.

All that makes it sounds like it’s a good idea to use Ambush Hitting on every pitch, but, just like real-life pitchers, gamers on MLB The Show 25 are unpredictable. That’s why the best course of action is to get a feel for the opponent’s pitch sequence. If players are able to pick up on a patter, they can use that information to form an attack plan that involves Ambush Hitting. It’s unlikely to work every time and might lead to some frustrating outs, but it’s a boost that could be the difference between winning and losing a game.

And that’s how to Ambush Hitting in MLB The Show 25. If you’re looking for more, here’s whether you should go to college or go pro in this year’s Road to the Show.

MLB The Show 25 is now in Early Access on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

