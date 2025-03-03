Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Bow user facing a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds
Screenshot via The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Use Bow in Monster Hunter Wilds: Moves and Combos

Hit it where it hurts.
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|

Published: Mar 2, 2025 08:21 pm

While close-range weapons are great, the bow is also an amazing choice in Monster Hunter Wilds. However, it has quite a steep learning curve, so new players need to understand how it works.

Recommended Videos

Monster Hunter Wilds Bow Weapon Guide

Monster Hunter Wilds Bow Weapon
Screenshot via The Escapist

Unlike other weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds, the bow requires you to pay attention to your stamina bar. Each attack you perform consumes some stamina. Light attacks don’t use much, but charged attacks take a significant chunk out of your stamina bar.

To perform a simple attack, you can left-click on your mouse or press the R2/RT button on your controller. There are also some combos you can try, such as Dragon Piercer or Thousand Dragons. Here are the controls that you can use while using a bow:

ComboPCPlayStationXbox
Regular AttackLeft-clickR2RT
ChargedHold left-clickHold R2Hold RT
Aim / FocusHold right-clickHold L2Hold LT
Quick ShotFOB
Power ShotF + FO + OB + B
Arc ShotRight-click + Left-click + FL2 + R2 + OLT + RT + B
Charging SidestepRight-click + RL2 + XLT + A
Dragon PiercerR + FTriagle + OB + Y
Thousand DragonsRight-click + R + FR2 + Triangle + ORT + Y + B
Select CoatingCtrl + arrow up or downL1 + Triangle or XLB + Y or A
Apply CoatingRTriangleY
Ready TracerLeft-click + EL2 + R2 + SquareLT + RT + X
Focus Fire: HailstormRight-click + ShiftL2 + Hold R1LT + Hold RB

It would be best to visit the training ground if this is your first time handling a bow in Monster Hunter Wilds. There, you can test out combos and get used to the controls. I don’t recommend heading into a fight with a monster if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Related: Monster Hunter Wilds Weapon Tier List (Best Weapons to Use)

Attack Monster’s Weak Spots

One great thing about using the bow is that you can more easily hit a monster’s weak points. You can use Focus Fire: Hailstorm to shoot arrows that automatically lock onto these vulnerable spots. After focusing your sight, you’ll see red spots on the enemy. Just hold down Shift or R1/RB to lock onto these targets.

Use Coatings

Coating gauge.
Screenshot via The Escapist

Another important aspect of the bow in Monster Hunter Wilds is coatings. Basically, you can lather your arrows with these special concoctions. Don’t worry, you don’t need to craft anything—your character will gradually generate coatings whenever you hit an enemy with regular arrows. Just pay attention to the blue bar in the bottom right corner.

So, what you want to do is dish out regular attacks until the gauge is full. Once that’s done, you can press R, Triangle, or Y to coat your arrows with coatings. There are numerous coatings available in the game, but each bow can only use two types. Here’s the list:

  • Power Coating – Increases the overall damage of your arrows.
  • Pierce Coating – Lets you pierce through armor using the Dragon Piercer ability.
  • Close-Range Coating – Increases your close-range damage.
  • Paralysis Coating – Slowly inflicts Paralysis.
  • Exhaust Coating – Slowly inflicts Stun and Exhaustion.
  • Sleep Coating – Slowly inflicts Sleep.
  • Poison Coating – Slowly inflicts Poison.
  • Blast Coating – Slowly inflicts Blast.

Use Tracer Arrow

Another useful arrow you can use with the bow in Monster Hunter Wilds is the Tracer Arrow. This special arrow sticks to a monster for a limited time. During that period, any arrows you unleash will home in on the tracer. It’s especially useful for creating weak spots on a monster. Unfortunately, creating a Tracer Arrow consumes some coating points, so you can’t spam it endlessly.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Post Tag:
Monster Hunter Wilds
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content