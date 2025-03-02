How to use Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds: All Moves and Combos

In the world of Monster Hunter Wilds, it is not always power that wins off. If you have immense speed and know how to pick your spot, even the toughest of monsters will have a hard time standing up to your assault. That’s where the Dual Blades come in. Here are the best ways to utilize Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds

Rapid and dangerous, the Dual Blades are versatile weapons that specialize in hitting multiple times in quick succession. Learning how to utilize both its modes will ensure you are equipped for all situations in the battlefield.

All Moves

Command Move Description Triangle/Y Double Slash/Circle Slash A basic combo starter. Press Triangle/Y to perform a Double Slash, and follow up with Triangle/Y again to perform Circle Slash. Circle/B Lunging Strike/Roundslash A slashing attack that advances in the direction of the analog stick. Press the command again for a Roundslash. R2/RT Demon Mode Entering Demon Mode will boost the attack, movement speed, and evasion of hunters. It also grants immunity to knockbacks. Triangle/Y + Circle/B (In Demon Mode) Blade Dance I, II, III In Demon Mode, these powerful attacks can be chained together and will consume the Demon Gauge. Triangle/Y + Circle/B (In Archdemon Mode) Demon Flurry I, II A series of attacks that can only be unleashed in Archdemon Mode and consumes the Demon Gauge. Use the analog stick to control the direction.



Players can chain both Demon Flurry and Blade Dance attacks together using R2/RT. Cross/A (During Demon/Archdemon Mode) Demon Dodge In the respective modes, pressing the button will initiate a dodge that is faster than normal. A Perfect Evade will let players attack while dodging, and provide a short-term buff.



Demon Dodge will not consume the Demon Gauge while in Demon Mode. L2/LT + R1/RB Focus Strike: Turning Tide A slashing attack effective against wounds, hitting a monster’s wound will perform a Midair Spinning Blade Dance. This attack spans the length of the monster and can destroy multiple wounds.

Demon Mode/Demon Gauge and Archdemon Mode

A gauge mechanic unique to the Dual Blades, players can enter Demon Mode and benefit from increased attack, movement sped, and evasion, together with knockback immunity. While Demon Mode is active, stamina will deplete constantly, and the state will end by manual cancellation or when stamina reaches zero.

By landing attacks in Demon Mode, the Demon Gauge starts to fill. Once it has reached maximum, players will enter Archdemon Mode. In Archdemon Mode, the Demon Gauge will decrease over time, and can be consumed when using certain attacks. This will enable hunters to tap into boosted attacks, which consume the Demon Gauge.

Both modes can be used simultaneously, and when player mount a monster, the Demon Gauge will stop decreasing, which is always useful as you figure out the next move.

Demon Dodge

An empowered state that players can enter after a successful Perfect Evade, this brings increased regular and elemental damage and enables attacks while dodging. Demon Dodge grants a damage buff for 12 seconds, and subsequent dodges will cause damage as you spin forward.

Combos

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

The combos of the Dual Blades are centered around the Demon and Archdemon Modes, and it is useful to know how you can chain attacks together for more damage.

Basic Combo

This can be done by chaining the standard Triangle/Y attack three times. This will see the hunter use Double Slash, Double Slash Return Stroke, and a Circle Slash for reliable damage in all sorts of situations during the hunt.

Alternatively, you can use the Circle/B Demon Flurry Rush – Spinning Slash – Double Roundslash combo to fill up your Demon Gauge quickly as a quick combo.

Demon Mode Basic Combo

If you are in Demon Mode, your basic combo gets more powerful and faster, with Demon Fangs followed up by Twofold Demon Slash, and Sixfold Demon Slash, and you can finish off the sequence with Triangle/Y + Circle/B for Demon Flurry I.

Archdemon Mode Blade Dance Combo

Once you have filled up the Demon Gauge, it’s time to enter Archdemon Mode for some concentrated, swift punishment. Start with Blade Dance (Triangle/Y + Circle/B) in Demon Mode, follow that up with four more presses of R2/RT for Demon Flurry I into Blade Dance II, then finish things off with Demon Flurry II and Blade Dance III. This interchange between the attacks of the two modes will deliver immense damage quickly to your target of choice.

Dual Blade Tips

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

With two modes to think of, a true master of the Dual Blades can shift from one to the other without stopping, combining damage potential for a good time.

Always Follow Up

By starting things off with the basic Demon Flurry Rush combo, you can easily segue into either a full Demon or Archdemon Mode combo. The commands are as follow: Circle/B + Circle/B + Circle/B, and then three more sets of Triangle/Y + Circle/B. This sees your Demon Gauge fill up, and then immediately transforms that into fast damage, something other weapons like the Great Sword cannot do.

Keep Your Stamina Up

Since Demon Mode depends on your Stamina levels, having plenty in reserve will keep you in prime condition throughout the fight. While you can exit the mode to recover, another good way to buy some more time and still add to the Demon Gauge is to take advantage of wounds. Use Focus Strike to attack the enemy when possible, which stops the stamina drain during the attack while still filling up the Demon Gauge. This way, once you land, you will be ready to attack more aggressively once more.

Dodging in Between Attacks

With no reliable way to defend yourself, the only method is to dodge, and with the Dual Blades, you will have more mobility than most. Most attacks and combos are not going to lock you in, and can be dodged out of. As usual, it is important to not be overly aggressive or commit early. The quick animations mean you can still hold off for a little bit to spot a window of opportunity.

Ensure Sharpness

The constant attacks from your Dual Blades mean that sharpness will become an issue for hunters very quickly. If you are able to utilize the Speed Sharpening skill in your build, you can save plenty of time and get back into the thick of the action in a shorter amount of time.

That’s all you need to know about mastering the Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search The Escapist for more help with the game.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

