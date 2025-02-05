To track down and conquer the most notorious ghosts in Phasmophobia, sometimes you have to use special Cursed Possessions that require some risk to achieve your rewards. The Haunted Mirror is especially useful, but if you’re wary of trying it here is how it works.

How to Use Haunted Mirror in Phasmophobia

The Haunted Mirror is arguably the safest Cursed Object you can use in Phasmophobia, as its reward far outweighs the risk it poses to the player. Its ability has remained unchanged throughout the game’s many updates and if you spot it during your investigation, using it is highly recommended.

That is because the Haunted Mirror shows you the ghost’s current favorite room/area on the map by giving you a panoramic view of the room itself. If you’re familiar with the map’s layout, this allows you to find the ghost much quicker and set up your equipment before the investigation turns dangerous.

The Haunted Mirror is usually found hanging on a wall (such as in 6 Tanglewood Drive) or lying on the floor in its scripted location. Cursed Objects will always spawn in the same spot on a map, it’s the chance of a certain one spawning that’s randomized.

To use the Haunted Mirror, pick it up and use the appropriate button (mouse or controller) to interact with it to hold it up. In its reflection, you will see a view of the ghost’s current favorite room. If you’re playing on Professional difficulty or higher, remember that the ghost can wander to a different area after a certain period of time.

Be careful not to look into the Haunted Mirror for too long, however, as doing so drains your sanity. Not only that, if you hold it up for the entire duration, the mirror will shatter and a Cursed Hunt will trigger at your current location. So make sure to use it when your sanity is high and understand what you’re looking at in the reflection.

What are Cursed Objects (Possessions) in Phasmophobia?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Cursed Possessions (known colloquially as “Cursed Objects”) are unique items in Phasmophobia that spawn randomly on any map in the game (though it can depend on difficulty settings or if you’re attempting Challenge Mode.

Compared to regular equipment that serves to locate the ghost and provide you with evidence of its activity with minimal risk, Cursed Objects act as cheats or shortcuts to manipulate the ghost, but at substantially greater risk to your character.

Some Cursed Objects are safer to use than others, depending on their abilities, and it’s up to you and/or your party to decide whether to use them or not. There is no penalty for not doing so. Only one Cursed Possession will spawn on the map per contract (unless you alter it in Custom settings).

There is a total of seven different Cursed Objects available in the game, including:

That concludes how to use the Haunted Mirror in Phasmophobia. Be sure to check out all of the latest gaming guides and news for Phasmophobia at The Escapist, such as Phasmophobia 2025 Roadmap & Preview.

