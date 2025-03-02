How to use Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds: All Moves and Combos

With so many different sights and sounds to experience in Monster Hunter Wilds, one of the more unique ones is hunters wielding the Hunting Horn. While it may seem bizarre at first, Hunting Horn afficionados will trumpet their potency. Here’s how to get the best out of the Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Videos

Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds

A blunt weapon that can produce all sorts of buffs for yourself and your allies, the Hunting Horn is all about remembering melodies and belting them out in the right scenarios to give you the upper hand.

All Moves

Command Move Description Triangle/Y Left Swing Basic attack that produces Note 1 on the musical staff. Use it with a direction to perform a Forward Smash. Circle/B Right Swing Basic attack that produces Note 2 on the musical staff. Analog Direction + Circle/B Flourish An attack that produces Note 2 on the musical staff.



Pressing Triangle/Y, Circle/B, or Triangle/Y + Circle/B during the attack will allow you to produce another note. Triangle/Y + Circle/B Backwards Strike Basic attack that produces Note 3 on the musical staff. It allows hunters to easily hit a target behind them, and will move hunters backwards as they attack. Analog Direction + Triangle/Y + Circle/B Overhead Smash An attack that produces Note 3 on the musical staff.



Pressing Triangle/Y, Circle/B, or Triangle/Y + Circle/B during the attack will allow you to produce another note. Backwards Analog Direction + Triangle/Y

or

Circle/B or Triangle/Y + Circle/B during combo Hilt Stab A quick attack that produces a note on the musical staff.



The attack can be used after a number of different attacks, with Triangle/Y, Circle/B, and Triangle/Y + Circle/B producing their own note. R2/RT Perform An attack that activates Melody Effect. Stocked melodies will be performed in order, but a specific melody can be selected using R2/RT + Triangle/Y or Circle/B.



While performing multiple melodies, press R2/RT for a powerful Performance Beat. Then play an Encore (Triangle/Y + Circle/B) to boost and extend Melody Effects.



The power of a Perfomance Beat and Encore will increase if you time them with the activation of Melody Effects. R2/RT + Cross/A Echo Bubble A special attack that produces an Echo Bubble. The type of Echo Bubble created is determined by the Hunting Horn equipped.



When creating an Echo Bubble, players can produce up to three notes with either Triangle/Y, Circle/B, or Triangle/Y + Circle/B. R2/RT + Triangle/Y + Circle/B with Melody Stocked Special Performance Unlike normal performances, Special Performances will play the unique Melody Effect associated with the Hunting Horn equipped.



Once stocked, this melody will not be overwritten by new melodies. L2/LT + R1/RB Focus Strike: Reverb A Performance attack effective against wounds. Players can produce up to five notes with either Triangle/Y, Circle/B, or Triangle/Y + Circle/B while performing.



Playing the notes at the right time will deal additional damage.

Combos

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

Other than assaulting the ears of the monsters, the Hunting Horn hits hard as a blunt object as well. Here are some combos to keep in mind in between your performances.

Overhead Smash Combo

A bread and butter combo that should always be in your rotation, simply move forward with the analog stick and press Triangle/Y + Circle/B two times to perform the Overhead Smash and Overhead Smash Follow-up Attack. Consistently doing this might even stun the monster, so aim true and hit hard.

Performance Combo

Once you have stacked the songs you want, it’s time for a performance, and this combo does just that with added damage to boot. Move forward with the analog stick and press R2/RT to initiate Perform, and then follow up with Triangle/Y + Circle/B for an Encore to boost and extend your Melody Effects.

Echo Bubble Combo

The Hunting Horn also has the unique mechanic of the Echo Bubble, which can be used in a combo that works best against enemies that are incapacitated in some way. Start things off with the Echo Bubble (Cross/A + R2/RT), then follow that up with Triangle/Y, Circle/B, Circle/B for Echo Wave (Blunt), and then R2/RT for Perform, and then an Encore with Triangle/Y + Circle/B.

Related: How to Capture Monsters in Monster Hunter Wild

Hunting Horn Tips

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

A true master of the Hunting Horn needs to be able to control their buffs and time their own damage output to maximize their potential, especially when working with friends.

All About the Notes

Since we are talking about songs, players will need to get used to building them with different notes. Each Hunting Horn has different songs that can be played, and they require different combinations of notes to be stocked. Pay attention to the top right corner of the screen to see which command corresponds to the note you need.

Attacks like Flourish and Overhead Smash also allow hunters to add one more note to the stack during the second attack, which makes it easier to create the songs you want. If you are riding on your Seikret while chasing down a monster, you can also play the notes you need to form melodies.

Buff City

Now that you are familiar with the different notes, it’s time to stack them up for songs. And you can play more than one song in succession to benefit from different buffs. Naturally, you want to make sure the buffs suit whatever scenario you are currently in, and performing them will require some time, so take that into consideration.

Echo Chamber

As a rule, hunters should always be using Echo Bubbles as much as they can to create a battlefield that is advantageous in many ways. Not only are you getting three more note inputs, but Echo Bubbles amplify your damage for every attack that follows.

The added benefits of increased Evasion and Movement Speed within the Echo Bubble will also help with survivability, so always use Echo Bubble when you can before attacking, especially in High Rank hunts.

Self-Improvement is Key

With the Self-Improvement skill present in all Hunting Horns, it is always important to get the buff up to at least level 2. That will boost attacks by 20%, giving you more damage potential and making sure monsters will fall under your spell in less time.

Always be Prepared With Special Performances

It pays to always have a Special Performance stocked and ready to be used. An easy example is the Offset Melody; once you have it prepared, you do not have to worry about overwritting it until the right time comes to use it.

Once the monster decides to attack you, you can just input the Special Performance command (R2/RT + Triangle/Y + Circle/B) and hold that stance, releasing it just as the monster connects to knock it down.

That’s all you need to know about mastering the Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search The Escapist for more help with the game.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy