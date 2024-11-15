With the return of the classic Call of Duty Prestige system, the Black Ops 6 XP grind is more popular than ever. Fans who have played recent CoD titles like Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone may have options to speed up the process. Here’s how to use Legacy XP Tokens in Black Ops 6.

What Is a Legacy XP Token in Black Ops 6? Answered

Many fans noticed after the Season 01 update hit Black Ops 6 and Warzone that they had an abundance of XP tokens accessible in Black Ops 6 that had not appeared before. Many fans took advantage and had a productive day grinding for XP, Weapon XP, and Battle Pass progression on Season 01’s launch day. However, a November 15th update to the title “fixed an issue that incorrectly allowed legacy XP tokens to be activated Black Ops 6 UI,” per the Call of Duty Blog.

So, what are these Legacy XP Tokens, and how did players have them? Legacy XP Tokens refer to any unused XP token inherited from a previous title available in the COD HQ app, like Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, or Warzone. These titles had several ways for players to unlock XP tokens, including – but not limited to – DMZ Missions, Battle Pass Tiers, and promotions with food and beverage brands like Little Caesar’s and Monster Energy. If players earned XP tokens from these or other methods in the aforementioned games, they are still available for use in Warzone. Here’s how to use them in Black Ops 6.

How To Use Warzone XP Tokens in Black Ops 6

As previously stated, on Season 01 launch players were able to activate their Legacy XP tokens from Warzone within Black Ops 6 itself. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case. However, there is a workaround that allows players to use these Legacy Tokens to boost XP, Weapon XP, and Battle Pass progression in Black Ops 6.

Thankfully, this process is fairly straightforward. If you have Legacy XP Tokens available for use in Warzone, simply activate them there. Then, head on over to Black Ops 6, and the token and its countdown timer will appear in your UI. The downside to this is that it does require a bit of swapping between menus, and XP Tokens countdown in real time. Still, this workaround will help you level up faster in Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

