Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Henry and Hans on their horses.
Video Games
Guides

How to Use Photo Mode in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 08:50 pm

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is an undeniably pretty game, especially if you’re playing in fidelity mode. But what if you want a break from the fighting and questing to capture some of that beauty? Here’s how to use photo mode in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Here’s How to Activate Photo Mode in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Some games don’t launch with a photo mode and get one patched in later while others never get a photo mode at all. Yes, I’m looking at you, Elden Ring. The good news is that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 does have a photo mode at launch. Here’s how to activate it:

  • PC – F1 on keyboard, or L3 and R3 together on joypad
  • Xbox Series X|S / PlayStation 5 – L3 and R3 together on joypad

If you’re scratching your head at L3 and R3, that means to push both joysticks in at once. Hey presto, time will pause and you’ll be in photo mode!

How to Use Photo Mode in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Hans and Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, with Henry crouching in the reeds, and Henry standing, both in their pants.

So, now you’re in photo mode, what can you actually do? For a start, you can move the camera around Henry. You can also fly up and fly down, giving you a better angle, and zoom in and out. Want to snap a picture of Henry’s ankles? Go right ahead. Here are the controls to use once you’re in photo mode.

Xbox Series X|S:

  • Rotate camera – Left Stick
  • Move camera horizontally – Right Stick
  • Move camera up – Left Trigger/LT
  • Move camera down – Right Trigger/RT
  • Hide Interface – X
  • Exit photo mode – B
  • Take picture – Press Xbox button then Y.

PlayStation 5:

  • Rotate camera – left stick
  • Move camera horizontally – right stick
  • Move camera up – left trigger/LT
  • Move camera down – right trigger/RT
  • Hide interface – Square
  • Exit photo mode – Circle
  • Take picture – Hit Share button and choose Take Screenshot (or hold down Share)

PC (keyboard and mouse):

  • Move camera – use mouse
  • Slow move – caps lock
  • Hide interface – X
  • Exit photo mode – Esc
  • Take picture – E

If you’re on PC, the screenshots will be saved to your pictures folder (via Shacknews) or on console they’ll be saved to your console’s capture gallery.

What Can You Do in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s Photo Mode?

Unfortunately, the answer is… not a lot. You can use the above controls to take pictures from any position, as long it’s within a certain distance of Henry. But compared to some games’ photo modes, it’s a little bare bones.

For example, many photo modes offer the option to pose or hide characters, to alter a scene’s colour tone, to change the time of day and so on. Some will even let you insert characters from elsewhere in the game. However, there’s none of that in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s photo mode. It’s possible those features will be added later but, right now, this is as basic as photo modes get. I’m glad it’s there, but I’m hoping Warhorse patch in some additional options later.

And that’s how to use photo mode in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
