Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Use Photo Mode in Wuthering Waves & Screenshot Location

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: May 27, 2024 11:23 pm

Photo modes are pretty much considered a staple in modern video games, and Wuthering Waves is no different. Here’s how to use photo mode in Wuthering Waves and how to find your screenshots.

Recommended Videos

Using Photo Mode in Wuthering Waves

Not to be confused with the camera function, photo mode is unlocked right from the very start in Wuthering Waves. Bring up the menu, then click on the little camera icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

a screenshot of the camera photo mode in wuthering waves

This will let you enter photo mode, where you can adjust the camera to get the perfect shot, and also hide the UI for a more aesthetic-looking picture.

There’s also a selfie mode that you can play around with, letting you show off your favorite characters. Once you’ve lined up the shot just right, tap on the button to take the shot and you’re all good to go.

There’s also a camera tool available in the game that unlocks once you complete a side quest, but this has nothing to do with the photo mode. In fact, this camera can only be used in quests, and cannot be used to take in-game screenshots.

Wuthering Waves Screenshot Location

If you’re playing the game on mobile devices, the screenshot will be saved straight to your photo gallery. For folks playing on PC, the default screenshot location is as follows: C:\Wuthering Waves\Wuthering Waves Game\Client\Saved\ScreenShot.

If the game is installed on another drive aside from the C drive, then check that instead to find your photos.

And that’s everything you need to know about the photo mode in Wuthering Waves and how to locate your screenshots. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete reroll and progression guides, as well as how to increase your Union level.

Post Tag:
Wuthering Waves
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Unlock & Complete the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves
The Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Unlock & Complete the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 28, 2024
Read Article How to Get & Use Wood-Textured Shards in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get & Use Wood-Textured Shards in Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 28, 2024
Read Article How to Tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Unlock & Complete the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves
The Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Unlock & Complete the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 28, 2024
Read Article How to Get & Use Wood-Textured Shards in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get & Use Wood-Textured Shards in Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 28, 2024
Read Article How to Tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 28, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].