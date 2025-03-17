As the competitive scene in Marvel Rivals continues to grow more popular, NetEase Games has added more options for players to have the best and most lag-free experience possible. One of the newest additions is Raw Input, and this is how you use it in Marvel Rivals.

What Is Raw Input in Marvel Rivals?

The March 14, 2025, patch of Marvel Rivals introduced the raw input optimization feature. This new setting will allow players to enable direct input of commands in the game via mouse without external interference. Overall, raw input results in less lag and faster response times for online match play. This new feature is perfect for PC players who are looking to enhance their play with faster counters and support for their Marvel Rivals team. As new heroes and balances continue to get added, strategy and skill become more necessary, resulting in quicker response times.

How To Use Raw Input in Marvel Rivals

Enabling raw input in the game is fairly easy. After loading the game, all it requires is a quick visit to the settings menu. From the main menu, go to settings, and from there, go to the Keyboard submenu, which provides a more comprehensive list of settings for PC controls. The new update has now added a “raw input” section, and from there simply enable it, and the controls should be ready to go for the next Marvel Rivals match.

It’s hard to say what effect Raw Input will have on the Marvel Rivals competitive scene, especially as the difference when enabling it can sometimes be hard to tell. Each player will undoubtedly have a different experience when using this feature. This is especially the case as other aspects of a gaming setup, such as monitors with high refresh rates and mice with faster inputs, can also affect how noticeable raw input is.

There are also plenty of other in-game settings that can be changed to help make the experience as smooth as possible in Marvel Rivals. Players can not only now turn on raw input but change the style of crosshairs to support their aim better and even adjust the sensitivity settings of their controls to make their inputs and attacks as accurate as possible. Moreover, if you find that raw input is not making a difference in your gameplay (or is possibly even hindering it), the feature can easily be turned off in the same settings menu where it was first turned on.

Since the feature is relatively new to Marvel Rivals, it will take some time before the player base can decide whether or not raw input will make a difference in overall gameplay. The free-to-play game has found plenty of success with the launch of its first season and has only grown in popularity since then. With promises from the developers to continue to add new heroes and villains to expand the roster, it doesn’t seem like Marvel Rivals is going anywhere anytime soon. Hopefully, more features like raw input will be added to enhance the player experience.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

