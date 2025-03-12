When it comes to management sims, it is not just about the day-to-day running of a successful business. In Two Point Studios’ Two Point Museum, running a tight ship means taking extra care of your staff members as well. Here’s how to use Remedial Springs in Two Point Museum.

Recommended Videos

What Are the Remedial Springs in Two Point Museum?

When it comes to expeditions, the goal is to unearth new relics and treasures of the past to exhibit in your museum. However, it is not always easy to do so, and there is always inherent danger when sending your staff members out.

Those unfortunate enough to return with an injury can undergo a slower recovery process via the device in the Staff Room. For those more heavily injured who will be out for an extended period of time, getting them to Remedial Springs offers a much swifter result.

The Remedial Springs will pop up as a point of interest on the Bone Belt expedition map, located near the central part of the region. As you follow the main campaign narrative, it will eventually unlock as a possible destination after you visit the Cold Mines. In Sandbox mode, you will be able to access it immediately.

How To Use Remedial Springs in Two Point Museum

Image Source: SEGA via The Escapist

Now that you are clear on just what and where to find the Remedial Springs in Two Point Museum, the more important part is how you can utilize it as part of your operations. Visiting the location requires a staff member that is currently injured, and it only has room for one injured visitor at a time.

Unlike other locations, there is only one event that will unfold when visiting, and it is the Healing Holiday event. This will remove all status effects from the team member and get them up and running in much quicker time.

To reap the benefits, you will approach it like any other expedition. You will need to pick Remedial Springs as the destination and specify the hurt staff member that will be brought back to their best. Similarly, you will incur both a monetary and time cost, with no need to adjust the effort. Healing expeditions like this will cost you $5,000 in total and remove the staff member for 14 days. Doing so will also unlock a trophy and achievement.

It may appear a stiff price to pay, but you will get the team member in the pink of health immediately, and that includes status effects that the recovery device in the museum cannot heal. It is likely that a visit to Remedial Springs will be a luxury for those just starting out, but when more complicated afflictions start to take hold, it will become an important aspect of your management journey in Two Point Museum, especially for your best people.

That’s all you need to know about how to use Remedial Springs in Two Point Museum. For more on the game, be sure to search The Escapist.

Two Point Museum is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Next Poll

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy