How to use Sword and Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds: All Moves and Combos

Finding balance can be hard in Monster Hunter Wilds, where everything from armor to Talismans has some tradeoff. However, when it comes to combat, versatility can be found in the trusty Sword and Shield. With both offense and defense covered, here’s how to make the most of your Sword and Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Videos

Sword and Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds

Capable of getting you out of trouble and into the action in equal measure, the Sword and Shield is a dependable option for hunters that are starting out, or even for seasoned veterans. Its mobility and damage potential, together with the ability to guard, make it a solid choice for all scenarios.

All Moves

Command Move Description Triangle/Y Standard Attack A basic sword attack that can be chained together for a 4-hit combo. Use the analog stick mid-combo to adjust your positioning. Circle/B Special Attack Use the analog stick with Circle/B to perform a Shield Attack that deals stun damage.



Press Circle/B to perform a powerful Lateral Slash. Triangle/Y + Circle/B Advancing Slash An upward slash performed while advancing forward. Using Advancing Slash while sliding downhill or towards a ledge will allow a terrain-specific attack. Triangle/Y + Circle/B (During Combo) Roundslash An attack that slashes a wide area, during which you can quickly change your direction. Chaining it from certain attacks will result in the powerful Spinning Reaper. Holding down Triangle/Y + Circle/B (During Combo) Charged Chop A powerful leaping attack. Hitting the soft spot in a monster’s hide will allow you to deal multiple instances of damage.



The power of the attack increases if used after certain attacks. Forward on analog stick + Circle/B Shield Attack Use the shield to bash into enemies and deal stun damage when targeting the enemy’s head. Push back analog stick + Circle/B (During Combo) Backstep Backstep can be used during combos to avoid monster attacks.



Press Triangle/Y during a Backstep to perform Perfect Rush, a multi-hit attack that can easily afflict elemental damage and ailments. Press Triangle/Y when the sword flashes to increase damage. Circle/B During Backstep Charged Slash Landing a Charged Slash after a Backstep allows players to jump high in the air.



While airborne, you can follow up with different aerial attacks such as Jumping Slash (Triangle/Y) or a Falling Bash (Circle/B). Hold down R2/RT Guard Guard against attacks using your shield. Guarding at the right time will result in a Perfect Guard.



Press Triangle/Y after a Perfect Guard to perform a quick and powerful Counter Slash. R2/RT + Triangle/Y Sliding Swipe An attack that can be performed easily, allowing you to quickly close the distance between you and the target. R2/RT + Square/X Use Item You can use certain items while your weapon is unsheathed. L2/LT + R1/RB Focus Strike: Vital Stab A stabbing attack effective against wounds. After hitting the wounds or a weak point, press Triangle/Y to follow up with a Falling Slash, or Circle/B for an Upswing Bash.

Combos

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

For players looking to dish out the hurt while remaining elusive to the enemy, here are the key combos to take heed of.

Lateral Slash Combo

The standard Lateral Slash combo can pave the way for even more damage once you work in the Spinning Reaper and Charged Chop attacks. Kick things off with Lateral Slash (Circle/B), Return Stroke (Circle/B), Spinning Rising Slash (Circle/B), then into Spinning Reaper (Triangle/Y + Circle/B) and Charged Chop (Hold Triangle/Y + Circle/B).

This quick and powerful combo will hit enemies where it hurts, and can be executed without locking you in for an extended period of time.

Shield Bash Combo

If you are looking to knock down your target, use the Shield Attack combo. Simply point your analog stick forward and press Circle/B to start the sequence, followed by two more sets of Circle/B, and then top it off with a Guard Slash (R2/RT + Circle/B).

This is best used when you can target the head of a monster, and it will knock down most monsters with just a few repetitions.

Perfect Rush Combo

Easily the most powerful of combos for the Sword and Shield in the game, the Perfect Rush combo should be your go-to as much as possible. Start off with any attack, then initiate Backstep (Push back analog stick + Circle/B , followed by a Leaping Slash (Triangle/Y) into Perfect Rush (Triangle/Y), a Scaling Slash (Triangle/Y), and then Falling Bash (Circle/B)

The key here is timing, as good timing enhances the damage dealt by the attacks. For Backstep, Leaping Slash, and Perfect Rush, watch for the hunter to flash red before moving into the next command. This will give you more damage for the same combo than if you are button mashing.

Related: How to Capture Monsters in Monster Hunter Wild

Sword and Shield Tips

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

Using both the blade and shield in conjunction with quick movement, here’s how to use the Sword and Shield even more effectively.

Vary Your Attacks

With the objective of bringing down the target monster, you can use the Sword and Shield in different ways to quicken the process. Fast sword attacks will build up elemental damage, while a flurry of shield attacks when the chance presents itself can deal enough stun damage to topple the enemy.

Dodging and Guarding

There will be times when defense is more important, and that’s where Guarding and Backstep come into play. Learning how to pull off Perfect Guards with the right timing can negate damage, with Power Clashes another opportunity to knock the monster back. Using Backstep removes you from harm, while preparing you for a counterattack immediately after. Get used to the spacing and the timing, and the monsters will rue their attempts at taking a swipe.

Focus Strikes

As you open up more wounds on the monsters, you will need to use the Focus Strike to truly take advantage. The difference for the Sword and Shield, compared to other weapons like the Long Sword, is that you can follow up with two different attacks. This can be Falling Slash that deals more hits to the monster, or Upswing Bash, which can then be chained into Falling Bash to up your stun damage.

Item Usage

Another unique advantage for Sword and Shield users in Monster Hunter Wilds is the ability to use items even with the weapon out. This can come in handy to get you healthy and back to the fight quickly or to support allies at a much faster pace. Make full use of this mechanic and keep the pressure up as much as you can.

That’s all the vital details about using the Sword and Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search The Escapist for more help with the game.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy