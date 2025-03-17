It didn’t take long for Balatro to make a place for itself in the gaming world, leaving many of us addicted to its gameplay. However, one aspect of gameplay feels like it’s often overlooked. So, here’s how to use Tarot cards in Balatro.

Getting Tarot Cards in Balatro

Before you can use Tarot cards, you need to get them. The most common way to get Tarot cards is through Arcana Packs, which you can buy in the Shop. Additionally, you often have the choice to purchase individual Tarot cards in the Shop. Finally, you can get Tarot cards by discarding a card that has a Purple Seal.

Using Tarot Cards

Tarot cards are consumable, so you can use them right when you get them by selecting them from their place in the top right corner. When you select a Tarot card, a set of cards that it can be used on appear, and you choose the number of cards indicated by the Tarot card. Confirm your selection, and the Tarot card’s affects are applied to the cards you chose.

All Tarot Cards

There are 22 Tarot cards, and each one has different effects.

Card Effect The Fool Creates the last Tarot or Planet card used during your current run. The Magician Two cards are enhanced to Lucky Cards. The High Priestess Creates up to two Planet cards if you have the space for them. The Empress Two cards are enhanced to Mult Cards. The Emperor Creates up to two random Tarot cards if you have the space for them. The Hierophant Two cards are enhanced to Bonus Cards. The Lovers One card is enhanced to a Wild Card. The Chariot One card is enhanced to a Steel Card. Justice One card is enhanced to a Glass Card. The Hermit Doubles Money (up to $20) The Wheel of Fortune 1 in 4 chance to add Foil, Holographic, or Polychrome to a random Joker. Strength Pick up to two cards to increase their rank by one. The Hanged Man Pick up to two cards to destroy. Death Pick two cards and convert the left card into the right card. Temperance Receive the total sell value of all current Jokers up to $50. The Devil One card is enhanced to a Gold Card. The Tower One card is enhanced to a Stone Card. The Star Pick up to three cards to convert to Diamonds. The Moon Pick up to three cards to convert to Clubs. The Sun Pick up to three cards to convert to Hearts. Judgement If you have room, it creates a random Joker. The World Pick up to three cards to convert to Spades.

Tarot cards are one of the aspects that makes Balatro unique and not like poker. However, some players overlook what Tarot cards can do, especially since the cards that swap the suits of cards in your deck, since that’s not always useful depending on the state of your run. But once you get used to them, Tarot cards can be beneficial in your Balatro runs.

