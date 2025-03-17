Forgot password
Balatro Tarot Cards from Arcana Pack
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Use Tarot Cards in Balatro

Image of Melissa Sarnowski
Melissa Sarnowski
|

Published: Mar 17, 2025 12:18 am

It didn’t take long for Balatro to make a place for itself in the gaming world, leaving many of us addicted to its gameplay. However, one aspect of gameplay feels like it’s often overlooked. So, here’s how to use Tarot cards in Balatro.

Getting Tarot Cards in Balatro

Balatro Arcana Packs in Shop
Screenshot by The Escapist

Before you can use Tarot cards, you need to get them. The most common way to get Tarot cards is through Arcana Packs, which you can buy in the Shop. Additionally, you often have the choice to purchase individual Tarot cards in the Shop. Finally, you can get Tarot cards by discarding a card that has a Purple Seal.

Using Tarot Cards

Tarot cards are consumable, so you can use them right when you get them by selecting them from their place in the top right corner. When you select a Tarot card, a set of cards that it can be used on appear, and you choose the number of cards indicated by the Tarot card. Confirm your selection, and the Tarot card’s affects are applied to the cards you chose.

All Tarot Cards

There are 22 Tarot cards, and each one has different effects.

CardEffect
The FoolCreates the last Tarot or Planet card used during your current run.
The MagicianTwo cards are enhanced to Lucky Cards.
The High PriestessCreates up to two Planet cards if you have the space for them.
The EmpressTwo cards are enhanced to Mult Cards.
The EmperorCreates up to two random Tarot cards if you have the space for them.
The HierophantTwo cards are enhanced to Bonus Cards.
The LoversOne card is enhanced to a Wild Card.
The ChariotOne card is enhanced to a Steel Card.
JusticeOne card is enhanced to a Glass Card.
The HermitDoubles Money (up to $20)
The Wheel of Fortune1 in 4 chance to add Foil, Holographic, or Polychrome to a random Joker.
StrengthPick up to two cards to increase their rank by one.
The Hanged ManPick up to two cards to destroy.
DeathPick two cards and convert the left card into the right card.
TemperanceReceive the total sell value of all current Jokers up to $50.
The DevilOne card is enhanced to a Gold Card.
The TowerOne card is enhanced to a Stone Card.
The StarPick up to three cards to convert to Diamonds.
The MoonPick up to three cards to convert to Clubs.
The SunPick up to three cards to convert to Hearts.
JudgementIf you have room, it creates a random Joker.
The WorldPick up to three cards to convert to Spades.

Tarot cards are one of the aspects that makes Balatro unique and not like poker. However, some players overlook what Tarot cards can do, especially since the cards that swap the suits of cards in your deck, since that’s not always useful depending on the state of your run. But once you get used to them, Tarot cards can be beneficial in your Balatro runs.

