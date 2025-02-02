Cursed Possessions often carry as much risk as reward during investigations in Phasmophobia and Tarot Cards are a prime example. If you find yourself wary of how they work, here is a guide on how to use them.

How to Use Tarot Cards in Phasmophobia

The Tarot Cards are one of the riskier Cursed Possessions to use in Phasmphobia but also yield some of the strongest benefits if you’re lucky.

If you come across the Tarot Cards during your contract, it is best to use them in a safe location on the map such as near a hiding spot or the entrance. This is because if you happen to draw a dangerous card such as Death, you have a chance to escape.

Each Tarot Card has its own unique ability that will immediately take effect upon use. However, sometimes a card will turn out to be The Fool (similar to a Joker) and no effect occurs. You can draw up to 10 cards from the deck altogether, and doing so will not drain sanity. Duplicates can also be drawn, and each will have the same effect.

There are 10 different cards that can appear within the deck, and they include:

Tarot Card Effect Draw Chance The Tower Doubles ghost activity for 20 seconds 20% The Wheel of Fortune The user gains 25% sanity if the card burns green; loses 25% sanity if the card burns red 20% The Hermit Forces the ghost back into its favorite room and traps it inside for 1 minute

(cannot override hunts or events) 10% The Sun Fully restores the user’s sanity to 100% 5% The Moon Completely drains the user’s sanity to 0% 5% The Fool Mimics another card before turning into The Fool; burns away and no effects happen 17% The Devil Triggers a ghost event by the player nearest to the ghost, not necessarily the user 10% Death Triggers a Cursed Hunt (20 seconds longer than normal hunt); drawing any more cards during 10% The High Priestess Immediately revives a dead party member 2% The Hanged Man Immediately kills the user 1%

What are Cursed Objects (Possessions) in Phasmophobia?

Cursed Possessions (colloquially known as “Cursed Objects”) are unique items in Phasmophobia that spawn randomly on any contract map (depending on difficulty settings or if you’re doing Challenge Mode).

While regular loadout equipment serves to locate the ghost and provide you with evidence of its activity with minimal risk, Cursed Objects act as cheats or shortcuts to manipulate the ghost in different ways, but at considerably greater risk to your character.

Some Cursed Objects are safer to use than others, depending on their abilities, and it’s up to you and/or your party to decide whether to use them or not. There is no penalty for not doing so, but no reward-related bonus if you do.

Only one Cursed Possession will spawn on the map per contract (unless you alter it in Custom settings), and each type will always spawn in the same specific location. For example, the Voodoo Doll will always spawn in the Garage at 6 Tanglewood Drive.

There is a total of seven different Cursed Objects available in the game, including:

Haunted Mirror

Voodoo Doll

Music Box

Tarot Cards

Ouija Board

Monkey Paw

Summoning Circle

That concludes how to use Tarot Cards in Phasmophobia. Make sure to search The Escapist for the latest guides and news on the game, including all achievements and trophies in Phasmphobia and how to unlock them.

