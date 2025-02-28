How To Use the Great Sword in Monster Hunter Wilds: All Moves and Combos

One of the best things about the Monster Hunter franchise is the different weapons available to hunters to get the job done. For players hoping to master the use of the Great Sword in Monster Hunter Wilds, this guide will set you up for success.

Recommended Videos

Best Ways To Use the Great Sword in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Great Sword, as its name suggests, is a heavy weapon that is slow to wield but hits very hard. All it takes is just one single swing to deal immense damage to your target, but knowing when and how to use that power effectively will make a world of difference for players. Future upgrades will deliver more power and elemental bonuses to make the weapon even more effective.

All Moves

Command Move Description Triangle/Y Overhead Slash An overhead attack that doesn’t need to be charged. An Overhead Slash can be chained into a charge for further combos. Holding down Triangle/Y Charge/Charged Slash A slashing attack that becomes more powerful the longer it is charged. Holding down Triangle/Y + Circle/B Tackle A rising slash attack that can offset monster attacks. If you charge a Rising Slash and release it just as a monster attacks, the attack knocks the monster down. Press Triangle/Y to follow up with a Cross Slash. Circle/B Wide Slash A slashing attack that covers a wide area. You can chain a Tackle into a Leaping Wide Slash, and a Strong Charged Slash into a Strong Wide Slash. Triangle/Y + Circle/B Rising Slash A slashing attack that can reach high, hard-to-reach areas on a monster. Holding down Triangle/Y + Circle/B Offset Rising Slash A rising slash attack that can offset monster attacks. If you charge a RIsing Slash and release it just as a monster attacks, the attack knocks the monster down. Press Triangle/Y to follow up with a Cross Slash. R2/RT Guard A defensive move that utilizes the blade of the Great Sword to guard. The direction of the guard can be changed using Focus Mode. R2/RT + Triangle/Y Kick Press Triangle/Y while guarding to perform a Kick. L2/LT + R1/RB Focus Slash/Perforate A sweeping attack that is effective against wounds. Hitting a monster’s wound or weak point will land multiple hits dealing massive damage. Press R1/RB during the attack to finish the attack early.

Combos

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

There are several combos to keep in mind when using the Great Sword in Monster Hunter Wilds, all capable of making a big dent in a monster’s health and giving you more of a chance.

True Charged Slash Combo

This can be performed by pressing Triangle/Y three times consecutively. This kicks things off with an Overhead Slash, followed by a Strong Charged Slash, and finally, the True Charged Slash. For each of the slashes, you also have the option of holding down the attack button to charge the attack. The hunter will flash white, yellow, and then red to indicate the charged level and will increase the damage dealt with each hit.

Hitting a soft part of the monster with a True Charged Slash will trigger the True Charged Slash (Power) as well, which increases the damage. A shortcut can be used once you manage to hit the True Charged Slash Combo. Immediately dodging will allow you to press Triangle/Y to tackle instead, skipping the first Overhead Slash and transitioning to the Strong Charged Slash. This will help you close the distance and make it easier to inflict more damage quicker.

Forward Lunging Combo

The Forward Lunging Combo involves a Wide Slash, a Tackle, and a Leaping Wide Slash. This is initiated with three presses of the Circle/B button. For enemies that are harder to target, this combo will enable you to cover a large area while still being powerful enough, and if you can use Focus Mode simultaneously, you can ensure all weak spots and wounds are being hit as a result.

Stationary Combo

If a monster is affected by status effects like paralysis, you can try using this Stationary Combo, which involves a Wide Slash and a Rising Slash, with the set repeating twice. This enables a four-hit combo that is relatively quick, and continues to put the monster under pressure. However, it is not the best in terms of damage.

Related: How to Capture Monsters in Monster Hunter Wild

Guard and Counters

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

With the Great Sword, Monster Hunter Wilds players are also able to block damage and initiate powerful counterattacks with the right timing. This can be done in the following ways:

Offset Rising Slash

While on its own, the Rising Slash is a great way to attack taller enemies, it is better used as a countering mechanic in Monster Hunter Wilds. Pressing both Triangle/Y and Circle/B at the same time unleashes Rising Slash, but if you hold the buttons down, it will start charging. The point is to release it just as the monster attacks. Done right, and the monster gets knocked down, and you can follow up with a Cross Slash using Triangle/Y.

This move can be very handy to stop monsters from chaining dangerous attacks, but you will need to train to get the timing right just as the attack connects. If you go too early or late, you will be opening yourself up for more damage than anticipated.

Guarding

The easiest way to avoid damage is to guard with the Great Sword. This can be done by holding R2/RT, which helps to reduce the damage taken. This comes at the cost of stamina, and isn’t the best way for prolonged fights as there is still chip damage.

However, if you have good timing, you can get a Perfect Guard, which negates all damage taken. Similar to the Offset Rising Slash but way faster, guarding at the moment an attack connects will lead to a Perfect Guard, with accompanying visual and sound effects. It does not stop the monster, though, so you will need to chain these if the creature is using one of its own combos.

Occasionally, a Perfect Guard will lead to a Power Clash, where you must mash the Circle/B button to win a struggle against the monster. This will knock it down and open it up for more hurt.

That’s all you need to know about mastering the Great Sword in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to check out the rest of The Escapist for more help with the game.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy