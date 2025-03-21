So I know life simulation games are supposed to simulate, well, life. But every now and then, you’ll need a little bit of help getting things going, right? And if you’re already struggling IRL, why would you want to struggle in a video game too? Anyway, here’s how to use the money cheat in inZOI.

Using Money Cheat in inZOI

The money cheat in inZOI is really easy to use. While you’re in-game, look at the bottom right corner of the screen and click on the little guidebook icon with a question mark to open the Psicat Guide. With the Guide menu open, click on the option in the bottom left corner that says Use Money Cheat. This will immediately add 100,000 Meow Coins to your wallet.

And that’s pretty much it! Whereas The Sims required you to open the console to enable the cheats and type in the code, inZOI just gives it to you straight from the Psicat Guide.

With enough Meow Coins, you’ll be able to build and decorate your house however you want, and you won’t really have to worry about bills at all. This does take away from the challenge and difficulty of the game, but hey, play however you want.

Are There Other Cheats in inZOI?

At the time of writing, no. There are no other cheats available in inZOI aside from the money cheat. That being said, the developers have already outlined in their roadmap that they plan on implementing cheat codes in the game via a future update in 2025. When we get that update, we’ll have more information on those cheat codes for you.

And that's how to use the money cheat in inZOI.

