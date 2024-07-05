How to Use the Reconstructed Device in The First Descendant

Farming up new weapons and Descendants is the core gameplay loop in The First Descendant, and that means you will need to get used to the intricacies of the Reconstructed Device.

Where to find the Reconstructed Device

You can find the Reconstructed Device after the Void Intercept boss battles or by completing a Void Fusion Reactor Mission. Void Intercepts can be accessed via the nodes on the bottom left of the main sectors map, while the Void Fusion Reactor Missions are found in the game’s playable areas, usually one in each sector and marked by an icon that looks like a golden vortex. You will need to destroy Void Fragments to be able to start them, as you need special Void Shards to use each reactor.

The Reconstructed Device looks like a strange globe with a green zig-zag design on it and will be marked on the screen by a green icon. It will also have a limited time before despawning. This is important in case someone spawns one in while you are in the open world and you wish to use it. You’ll need to get there before the timer runs out.

How to use the Reconstructed Device

To use the Reconstructed Device, simply interact with it, and you will get a list of suitable Amorphous Materials that you can open from your inventory. It is important to remember that certain Materials, Bosses, and Fusion Reactor Missions are all linked. You cannot just open any Material after a random boss fight. To check which fights you need to complete for the right Device to open a material, you can examine that material in your inventory.

Each Amorphous Material will contain a set loot pool that includes parts for weapons and Descendants, and those parts can randomly drop when they are opened.

After you select your Material, use a Shape Stabilizer if you have one and wish to use it. These are rare drops you can get from specific missions that will give you an improved chance of getting the rarer items to drop from your Amorphous Material. They are also tied to specific Materials and cannot be used with any random material you have.

They are useful if you are trying to get very specific pieces to build something you want. If you wish to know what materials contain, or which materials you need for certain Descendants, visit Anais at Albion, as all that can be learned through her menus.

So, the process to find and use the Reconstructed Devices and get the most out of them is as follows:

Visit Anais to figure out which Amorphous Materials you need for the Descendants and Weapons you want.

Grind the relevant missions to get the Amorphous Materials

Complete Void Intercepts and Void Fusion Reactor Missions to open these by using the Reconstructed Device dropped by bosses

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

