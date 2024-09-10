The latest Story Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom are putting the spotlight on Mysterio. However, one challenge is causing a bit of a headache for players looking to get some quick XP. Here’s how to wake up brainwashed characters or eliminate hired followers in Fortnite.

How To Eliminate Hired Followers in Fortnite

With the quests calling for you to eliminate or wake up three NPCs, it’s good to know how to tackle both tasks. The easier of the two is eliminating hired followers, as all it takes locating an enemy squad or player who has hired an NPC and focusing on the bot. That shouldn’t be all that difficult, especially if you’re attacking from a large distance. And then there’s the added bonus of getting rid of hired followers, who always seem to know how to push players’ buttons when they’re in the middle of a fight.

How To Wake Up Brainwashed Characters in Fortnite

The other half of this challenge is where the confusion comes in. “Brainwashed character” isn’t a term thrown around in Fortnite all that often, but it seems that the process just involves going up to a character that’s been turned hostile and chilling them out. All it takes is walking up to an NPC and interacting with them until they take a deep breath. The three that are part of this quest are wandering around north of Redline Rig, south of Brutal Beachhead, and west of Sandy Steppes.

Of course, with the Story Quests being popular, there are sure to be countless players going after NPCs all over the map. So, keep your head on a swivel and watch out for enemies who would love nothing more than to send you back to the lobby without the challenge complete.

And that’s how to wake up brainwashed characters or eliminate hired followers in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

