How to Watch Every Best Picture Nominee From the 2025 Oscars

It’s that time of the year when film lovers are getting ready for the Oscars, and there’s no better way to do so than to watch all of the 10 nominees for Best Picture. If you’re interested in watching all of them before the 97th Academy Awards, here’s how.

While most of these movies are available on streaming services, some are exclusive to one or two platforms while others may cost you a bit to rent. And then there are the few that don’t have any streaming release date set before the Academy Awards. Of course, most of these films are back in theaters in anticipation of the Oscars, so if you’re willing to go to a theater, that’s always an option. If not, check this guide to see what’s the easiest way to watch each of the Best Picture nominees at home.

Anora

Anora is a twisted Cinderella story of a young prostitute named Anora, played by Mikey Madison, who falls in love with an incredibly wealthy Russian man-child, which leads to plenty of shenanigans and chaotic humor. If you’re interested in watching it, it’s currently available on Prime Video and Apple TV+ to rent for $10. It will be released on Hulu for free, but no release date has been set for it at this time.

The Brutalist

Brady Corbet’s American epic The Brutalist is a behemoth of a movie, lasting three and a half hours with a 15-minute intermission. Given that The Brutalist only just had a wide theatrical release last month, the only way you’re probably going to watch it before the Oscars is to see it in theaters. Eventually it may make its way to Max, the premiere destination for most of A24’s output, but there’s no confirmation or release date for it as of this writing.

A Complete Unknown

The Bob Dylan biopic has been doing fairly well for itself both critically and commercially, giving its star, Timothee Chalamet, a vehicle for a Best Actor win. A Complete Unknown was released back in December, but since then has stayed in theaters, mostly thanks to its numerous Oscar nominations. Because of that, the best place to watch it would be in theaters since it has not received a digital release date yet. It will most likely be released on Hulu first, but there’s no guarantee that will be before the Academy Awards.

Conclave

The papal drama starring Ralph Fiennes that weirdly has some Mean Girls elements was one of the safest bets this Oscar season, and it’s also one of the easiest Best Picture nominees to see this year. The film is streaming on Peacock, though it is also available on other sites to rent for $6.

Dune: Part Two

The story of Paul Atreides continues with Dune: Part Two, a film that is looking to continue its predecessor’s Oscar dominance in technical categories. Dune: Part Two has actually been available to stream for a while now, originally appearing on Max back in May and recently made its way to Netflix. You can also rent it on most platforms for $4.

Emilia Perez

Arguably the most controversial Best Picture nominee this year, Emilia Perez is a musical crime drama about a cartel boss who underwent a sex change operation that wracked up a staggering 13 nominations at the Academy Awards. This is Netflix’s big Oscar hopeful this year, and as such, it can only be found on Netflix. It isn’t even being rereleased theatrically for the Oscars. If you want to see it, Netflix is your only stop.

I’m Still Here

Fernanda Torres leads I’m Still Here, a Brazillian film that’s making headways on the strength of her performance. It’s was one of the surprise nominees for Best Picture and has only recently released in theaters. In fact, it’s not even getting a wide theatrical release until February 8th. As such, if you want to see I’m Still Here, your best bet is to see it in theaters, as no streaming release date or platform has been announced for the film.

Nickel Boys

The ambitious movie about two young black boys attending a reform school in the ’60s was also one of the underdogs this awards season. Like The Brutalist and I’m Still Here, it only had a theatrical release recently, though a streaming release date and platform have been announced for the film. It will debut exclusively on MGM+ on February 28th, two days before the Oscars. If you don’t have MGM+ – and I wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t – you can get a free trial for a week, or just put down $7 for a monthly MGM+ subscription to watch Nickel Boys.

The Substance

The rare horror film that gets a Best Picture nomination, The Substance is a wild ride starring Demi Moore, who is considered by many to be one of the frontrunners for Best Actress given her gruesome and honest performance here. If you want to watch this bonkers horror film, it’s available on Mubi, which makes sense given that it’s a Mubi original film. If you don’t have Mubi, you can easily rent it on Prime and other services for $6.

Wicked

When Wicked was released last November, it was inescapable. The Hollywood adaptation of the hit Broadway musical made bank at the box office, then was quickly put onto streaming services in time for the holidays. However, it costs a full $20 to rent the movie and more to purchase it. It is expected to head to Peacock, though now it’s only listed as “coming soon”.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy