How To Watch Re:Zero –Starting Life in Another World in Order

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World Season 3 is set to bring fans back to the beloved anime franchise once again, and so now is the perfect time to binge through the action. If you’re wondering what the best way to enjoy this anime is, here’s the best watch order.

How To Watch Re:Zero in Order

So far there are 50 episodes and two OVAs of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World to binge through, with 16 more on the way with the upcoming release of Season 3. Whenever movie or OVA content gets involved, figuring out the order to watch can become tricky, but fortunately in this case it’s still relatively simple.

Here’s the best way to watch Re:Zero next time you’re planning to binge through the franchise, or if you’re only discovering it for the first time.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World (Episode 1 – 11)

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow (OVA)

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World (Episode 12 – 25)

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- The Frozen Bond (OVA)

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World– Season 2

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

What makes this show so easy to follow is the fact that the chronological order is almost identical to the release order. As long as you slide in Memory Snow during Season 1, then you can basically just watch the series as it was released. Truthfully, if you just watch the OVA after Season 1 then your experience will still be great, but to follow the events of Re:Zero as intended then it must go after episode 11.

It is worth noting that The Frozen Bond does jump around in time making it tough to place, but we’d suggest watching it once you’ve finished Season 1 of the anime.

If you’re after more Re:Zero content, there’s also the spin-off shows. These might not be for everyone, but if you’re desperate to see absolutely everything Re:Zero has to offer you can find a full list below in the correct order.

Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero

Re:Zero PETIT

Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero Season 2

Whether you’re watching for the very first time, or binging through the action again Re:Zero is available to stream in full on Crunchyroll now, with Season 3 set to arrive this October.

