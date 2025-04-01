How to Win in Blood Debt – All Classes Guide

Blood Debt is a moderate maturity Roblox game by Tried Atleast, and it’s definitely one of the most bloodied and violent experiences out there, which explains its popularity worldwide. If you also like killing sprees and action-packed content, and you are not afraid to die many, many times, dive into our guide on how to win in Blood Debt, and start collecting those debts in blood.

Recommended Videos

How to Win Blood Debt With All Classes

To win regularly in the Blood Debt Roblox game, you must familiarize yourself with all three roles in the game and act accordingly. Knowing the map will also be a huge benefit, since there are a lot of places where players usually hide and try to stay out of the mess. Below is the table with the three main roles you can take every turn in the game, along with the key features and tips.

Class Name Class Goal Class Weapons Class Tips & Tricks

Bystander Your goal in the game is purely to survive. One or more Bystanders will be assigned targets, and it’s up to you to be the best at hiding, running, doing tasks, or shooting. You can speed up the time remaining by solving tasks highlighted in red. Do not shoot other Bystanders and Sheriffs. Bystanders are spawned without a weapon. To put up the best resistance possible, try to find mundane melee weapons in homes, use different items, or take the gun from the Sheriff if he has already been taken down. You can go here in two ways: try to find a weapon as soon as possible and sneak up on the Killer, or find a couple of good places to hide and swiftly move from one to another. Whatever you choose, do not stay at one place for too long, no matter how well hidden, and always try to complete the tasks if they are on your way as you hide or sneak.

Sheriff / Vigilante The Sheriff has to find the Killer and eliminate the perp. But be extremely careful: killing a Bystander will result in your death. The Sheriff is always spawned with a handgun. The representative of the law can also equip additional firearms found along the way, such as shotguns. Playing the Sheriff is all about speed and perception. Move swiftly around the map while using cover, identify all Bystanders and memorize them quickly. Follow the gunshot sounds and track down the Killer without being spotted. Think like a cat versus a mouse.

Killer The Killer has a job to make the payment in blood, as the game’s name suggests. The Killer’s task is to eliminate one or more targets by following clues listed in the UI. The Killer is in the best position at the beginning, since they all spawn with a handgun or a shotgun. Having a shotgun right off the bat is a huge advantage. Resist the temptation to run around and shoot everything that moves. Instead, focus on the clues about your target, and once you can isolate them, then go on a killing spree. Ignore the clock and try to hit your target from an ambush, once you are 100% certain who he or she is. If the target is hidden, learn the map and check the most common hiding places as fast as you can.

How to Win Blood Debt Team Death Match

If you prefer an old-school approach to violence, nothing beats the Team Death Match mode in Blood Debt. In this scenario, you and your team will spawn in an armory set in a maze. Equip the best automatic weapon available, switch to full auto mode, and take out all enemies as fast as you can.

Unfortunately, this is where our knowledge and the ability to help run dry. In the Team Death Match mode, it’s all about your gaming skills and how honed they are after all those bloody arenas in multiple games. So, pretend it’s just another CS: GO routine, and you’ll be fine. Or not?!

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Win Blood Debt Hide or Die Mode: No Souls Left Badge

For the more ambitious players, Blood Debt offers the Hide or Die Mode, where the most skilled gunmen have the opportunity to claim the “No Souls Left” Badge. Similar to the Team Death Match, veteran shooter players will have the advantage here, and below are listed some key points you should keep in mind before entering this mode.

Your job is to kill everyone on the map.

on the map. There is a six-player minimum rule for “No Souls Left”.

rule for “No Souls Left”. You must survive in the end to get the badge.

in the end to get the badge. There are two spawn spots for the police, the major one is on the outside.

for the police, the major one is on the outside. Ambush the police in the corridor leading to the exit from the building.

from the building. Make sure to use auto-fire (press V) when trying to take several policemen at once.

Blood Debt Most Common Problems

Image by Roblox

If we disregard killing bystanders as a Sheriff or another Bystander, which is the leading cause of sudden deaths in the game, the most recurring problem that the players have is related to the weapon reloading sequence.

Unlike most of the games, in Blood Debt, you reload your weapon by pressing two keys: T and R. First, you have to hit “T” button to open your shotgun barrel, or cock a semi-automatic pistol, and then press the “R” button to reload. Obviously, some guns have a different procedure depending on their type, but you have to combine “R” and “T” throughout the game, otherwise, your weapon will not be reloaded.

Now that you know how to win in Blood Debt, you can take a peek at some other games that were used as an inspiration for Blood Debt. For example, use our Murder Mystery 2 codes, and enjoy this cool and exciting game with some extra boost right from the start.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy