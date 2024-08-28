How To Win Kessel Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws

There was no doubt that Star Wars Outlaws would have some gambling mini-games and Kessel Sabacc is the most fleshed out of them all. Learn how you can win the card game so you can start racking up more credits than ever.

How To Play and Win Kessel Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws

To win Kessel Sabacc, you need to have the lowest value hand. In essence, this game is the opposite of Poker with many of the same principles. Having a low-value pair with matching suits can get you an easy win. However, there is much more to the game than simply getting the best pair and there is no river of cards for everyone to see on the table.

Try to get the lowest value cards possible.

Match the suits for the best hand possible.

Utilize Nix to cheat and view cards.

Stand if you like your hand.

The best hand is Kessel Sabacc, which equals zero.

When the round starts, everyone gets four tokens and two cards. Once it’s your turn, you can use a token to draw a card. Every single player can have one yellow card and one red, so you want to draw from the color that is too high in your hand. On the table, there is a stack of both colors, but there are also two other stacks of cards that other players have placed down. Those can be drawn as well.

If you decide that you like your hand, you can always stand and continue. But that doesn’t mean you’re done. There are special cards that can be used to cause players to lose their own tokens or you can use them to get tokens back. There are lore of these that can be found in Star Wars Outlaws and you always get three to use in a Kessel Sabacc match. That means one for each round.

One final advantage is Nix. You can use your pet to cheat and view the cards of other players. If you think they have values that are lower than yours, you almost certainly need to draw more cards. And if you play your hand right, you will be the winner at the end of the three rounds. But if another player ties with you, another couple of rounds are necessary with a new hand. The same rules will still apply.

Learning all the suits and which cards call for a roll of the dice instead of a flat value can take a few practice rounds. You can always try a few hands before you take on Gorak for the main mission. Before long, you should be the best gambler the galaxy has ever seen.

Star Wars Outlaws is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

