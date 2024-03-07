How to Win the Run Wild Red XIII Minigame in FF7 Rebirth

There are a lot of minigames in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth with some being much easier to get the hang of than others. One of the tougher and anger-inducing minigames is Run Wild and it certainly is not the easiest of the bunch.

There are a few minigames that players will get a chance to play once they hit Costa del Sol in Chapter 6. One of those minigames is Run Wild where players will control Red XIII to play a kind of free-for-all soccer game. Seems simple enough but the controls are wonky at best and if you forget some key moves you can make, the minigame becomes almost impossible. Here is how to play Run Wild and win big enough to hit Rank III and get the Silver Collar for Red XIII.

Both Versions of Run Wild in FF7 Rebirth Explained

Players will have to play the Run Wild minigame twice when the party splits off in Costa del Sol. There are two versions of the minigame, with one being harder than the other. There are four controls for the game: Dash, jump, shoot, and lob. Make sure not to forget any of them when retrying a few times to get first place.

The first time players encounter the game, it will be a free-for-all clash with other pets in Costa del Sol. There are four teams with two of the other teams teams having more than one pet. The game starts with one ball. Here is where I would play keep-away and maybe try to score a goal but the focus was to make sure no one else could. Once the second ball comes into play, always go for the ball with he least amount of pets fighting over it. Players are more likely to squeeze in a goal while everyone else is busy.

The second time players encounter the minigame, the nature of the game has changed. This time it’s just Red XIII but players will have to shoot the right colored ball into its matching goal in the correct order within the time limit. The first half of the challenge is just shooting the balls in the right order. Shoot the balls from their starting points into their goals by using the shoot button. This shouldn’t take more than a few seconds. The trickier part is the second half as each goal will have a different kind of barrier that players will have to navigate. Bring the balls close to their respective goals and then lob the ball over the barrier. Don’t try to aim the ball through barrier holes. It’s just a waste of time.

From there, players will be able to get that Rank III and the Silver Collar.

