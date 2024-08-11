The Spring Festival isn’t just a flower-collecting contest, it’s a battle of endurance and will. Here’s how to snag first place and win the Spring Festival in the Fields of Mistria.

How To Win the Spring Festival in Fields of Mistria

So! You want to show Celine who the real flower picker is in Mistria. To come out first in the Spring Festival in Fields of Mistria, you’ll need to net at least 50 Breaths of Spring. This is a tall task, considering you only have three days to pull it off. Fortunately, there’s a way to set yourself up for success.

The Best Way To Farm Breath of Spring in Fields of Mistria

The best way to farm Breath of Spring in Fields of Mistria is to take a trip down to the mines for all three days. To unlock the mines, you’ll need at least a Stone-level reputation, which you likely have. But if the mines still aren’t open, be sure to visit the museum and speak to Errol.

Next, be sure you pick up the stamina boost from the Dragon beside your house. This will give you an extra +10 stamina to use each day, assuming you used all of your stamina the day before. Which you likely will.

Once you’re in the mine, start on level one and work your way down the mines manually. Ideally, you should have a copper pickaxe, a stamina-boosting item like the Clinic’s Stamina Syrup or food, and optionally, a copper sword.

If you only have a worn pickaxe, focus on rocks that already have cracks on them. Your goal is efficiency, not resources, and the more rocks you break, the more chances you have at grabbing Breath of Spring and winning Fields of Mistria‘s Spring Festival. Ignore copper nodes altogether. Though, it might be a good idea to dig up any lumps you see, especially if you have a quest to finish.

Ideally, you should fight every enemy you see, as this takes no stamina. Avoid fights if it looks like you’re about to faint, however, as you’ll wake up later the next day and lose stamina on top of that.

Once you have enough Essence, prioritize the mining skill that occasionally causes the rocks you mine to shatter adjacent ones, along with the skill that will sometimes cause standard rocks to drop biome-local resources. This will make you even more efficient and cause copper to drop from the standard rocks you break, so you can easily craft the copper pickaxe or sword if you need them.

Continue mining for all three days. If you have the Full Restore skill, which the Dragon gifts you, use it if you run out of stamina early in the day to go the extra mile. You should be able to easily get 20 Breath of Spring each day, putting you safely in first place.

If you run out of stamina but still have time, harvest any foods you come across as you explore Mistria. This takes zero stamina, and it’s fairly time-efficient.

Failing to get at least ten Breath of Spring will cause the game to think you didn’t participate in the festival at all.

The Prize for Winning the Spring Festival

Once you’ve won the Spring Festival, you’ll find that everyone has fairly congratulatory dialogue. You’ll get the following rewards for your win:

Breath of Spring Planter

Breath of Spring Basket

Special Flower Crown

Deluxe Breath of Spring Wreath

All Spring Festival Vendor Items in Fields of Mistria

The Spring Festival also comes with an assortment of items. The more Breath of Spring you turn in, the more items will be available to you. There are four vendors in total.

Souvenir Stall

Item Cost Scent of Spring 500 Breath of Spring Plantar 500 Breath of Spring Basket 500 Breath of Spring Wreath 200 Breath of Spring Large Plantar 700 Breath of Spring Storage Crate 500

The Scent of Spring is a universally loved item, though it’s a little expensive. The rest of the items are furniture cosmetics.

Clothing Stall

Item Cost Flower Crown 500 Flower Earrings 500 Spring Festival Dress 500 Spring Festival Suit 500 Flower Top Hat 500

Food Stall

Item Cost Floral Tea 180 Coffee 100 Tulip Cake 400 Mocha 275 Rose Tea 180 Lavender Tea 200

Floral Tea and Tulip Cake are universally liked items. Out of all the items, I highly recommend grabbing the Scent of Spring.

Fields of Mistria is in early access and is available to play now.

