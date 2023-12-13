To complete one of the quests in the A Rift in Time DLC, players must collect Sea Snails. Depending on where you look, these can be tricky to find, so here’s a guide discussing how and where to catch Sea Snails in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How & Where to Catch Sea Snails in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After you’ve finished the initial quest for the A Rift in Time DLC, you’ll gain access to the new Eternity Isle location in Ancient’s Landing. This is where you can fish and catch Sea Snails in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but first, you’ll have to find the proper fishing spot.

So far, you can only catch Sea Snails from fishing holes with dark blue ripples. Often, you’ll discover these ripples around the Dock area of this zone. There’s a lot of ground to cover, though, so take your time walking horizontally across the Dock area if you can’t find any.

That said, even if you do find one, players reported Sea Snails have “incredibly low” spawn rates. For one player on Reddit, it took up to “an hour and a half” before they reeled in one Sea Snail. In response, another player claimed they can always catch Sea Snails from the “secret beach in the ruins” of Eternity Isle, but it’s uncertain if that’s the best spot to fish for them.

What Can You Use Sea Snails for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Aside from completing a quest on Eternity Isle, Sea Snails can be used as ingredients for cooking recipes. For instance, you can use them with other ingredients to make Conch Ceviche or Best Fish Forever. As a reminder, you must find these recipes on Ancient’s Landing and through Eve’s questlines before being able to make them. Beyond this, Sea Snails can also be sold for 250 Coins and used to restore 800 Energy.