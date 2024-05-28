Hulu has a heck of a premise for its latest reality TV show, Virgin Island. As the title suggests, it’s a dating show for people who, for whatever reason, have remained celibate. Here’s what we know about Hulu’s Virgin Island release window, cast, and so on.

Recommended Videos

Hulu Virgin Island Release Window, Cast, and More

Hulu’s Virgin Island does not have an official release window as yet. But the application form, which you can find here, talks about filming for four weeks, ending in August 2024. And given that it’s from ITV America, the company behind the US version of Love Island, I’d imagine each episode will air just a few days after it’s been filmed.

That’s in marked contrast to some other reality TV shows, such as Below Deck, which films months in advance. But it means the release window is likely to be July to August 2024, so you won’t have long to wait to watch the show.

Related: Will How I Met Your Father Get a Season 3?

As for the cast, while the application form – or website – is still open, ITV America is surely already sifting through applicants. There are some interesting questions, including whether or not applicants have been on a reality TV show before. That suggests that ITV America isn’t looking to create its own Perfect Match, Netflix’s show where all the cast have been on previous Netflix shows.

The location is also a secret, other than it’s an “island resort.” Could they be heading to the Virgin Islands or Virgin Group owner Richard Branson’s private island? Probably not – it’s a little too obvious. While the show’s a world away from Clarkson’s Farm, ITV America won’t want people turning up and buzzing the island resort with helicopters and drones.

So, what we know about Hulu’s Virgin Island release window is that it should air in July or August, but the cast is still being recruited and has yet to be revealed.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more