‘I Couldn’t Hear or See Anything’: Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot’s Reveals Her Terrifying Pregnancy Experience

A planned pregnancy is meant to be one of the most exciting times of a woman’s life. Still, the experience can also be draining emotionally and physically, and in some instances, downright terrifying — unfortunately, this is something Gal Gadot knows firsthand.

Gadot is a mother to four children with film producer Jaron Varsano. In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show (via People), she reflected on how things took a sudden and scary turn in her third trimester with her youngest child, daughter Ori.

“I was 8 months pregnant, and it was my 4th baby. This time around I had massive headaches that completely put me down,” she said. “I was in be,d and I couldn’t hear or see anything. I had a hot bottle on my head and was just like this [lays back] all day, 24 hours.” She continued, “And it just got worse and worse and worse, and I saw different doctors and neurologists, and they said, ‘It’s probably a nasty migraine.’”

The Wonder Woman star realized something was wrong, but the doctors never sent her for further tests. However, Gadot encouraged fans to “always advocate for your health,” which is what she did by getting an MRI scan, and the results indicated that she had a “major blood clot.”

She recalled how she had to be rushed to hospital, and her daughter was delivered within two hours. “If I had gone through a spontaneous delivery, I would not have been here,” she said. “It was all of this [touches head], 15 centimeters and 5 centimeters, 3 different ones. And it was the first time that I felt what it meant to be scared to death. And again, had I known better, they could have just put me on blood thinners and done.”

In her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the star also shared facts about blood clots in pregnancy, noting how three out of 100,000 pregnant women will experience them (statistics higher than many would have thought). Gadot listened to her body and took her concerns further by advocating for her health. Retelling her story will encourage others to do the same.

She uses her platform to create awareness for pregnant women and anyone with health concerns.

Gadot posted about her experience and shared photos after the birth of her daughter on Instagram in December 2024. In a lengthy caption, she informed fans that she was sharing her story to raise awareness and create support for others who may find themselves in similar situations.

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain,” she wrote. “For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”

Gal Gadot’s decision to open up about her health scare again coincides with her daughter’s first birthday. The actress recently posted several photos on Instagram in February to celebrate Ori’s special day, giving a glimpse into their life as a family.

