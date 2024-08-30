I Parry Everything Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

Wait, stop! Don’t accidentally block this and send it skyward because we’ve got the I Parry Everything Episode 10 release date coming at you fast. All you have to do is keep reading, and you’ll gain new knowledge, which some say is too much for a human mind to comprehend.

The I Parry Everything Episode 10 release date is September 5th. Of all of the excellent shows this season, there’s not one that’s going to be missed as much as I Parry Everything, at least by us. It’s just been a genuine pleasure to watch every week, and it’s been fairly respectful toward all of the characters while still putting them in horrifying life-or-death situations.

What Happened in I Parry Everything Episode 9?

Episode 9 kicks things off with Noor not realizing that he’s the reason the dragon became docile and asking Rolo to tell it to fly off, believing that Rolo is in charge here. He’s wrong, but hey, that’s why we love him. The dragon takes to the skies, only to be shot out of the air by the enemy forces who’ve magically made a whole army appear out of nowhere.

The enemy notices Noor and co on top of a mountain and tries to shoot at them, only to be parried by Noor initially and then fully blocked by Ines. Noor then gets yeeted into the battle and basically parries up full whirlwinds that steal the weapons from the enemies and impale them. It’s an impressive sight, for sure. Things end with the enemy king fleeing for his life, having been terrified by Noor’s overwhelming himboness. We can see what happens next when I Parry Everything Episode 10 drops on Hidive.

