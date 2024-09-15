I Parry Everything Episode 12 Release Date Confirmed

Put down that ridiculously oversized sword; we’ll give you the release date and other details for episode 12 of I Parry Everything. Here’s all the information you need to know.

Episode 12 of I Parry Everything is scheduled to release on September 19th. It will be simulcast via HIDIVE at 11am EST/8am PST and available to stream at any time afterwards. If there’s any justice in the world, I Parry Everything would go on forever. However, the upcoming episode will reportedly be the last of the first season.

Future episodes wouldn’t have to be a big adventure; we’d take Noor just going out to go shopping or something. He’s just such a great character, and his pureness is unending, and we love it. Alas, the world is not fair.

What Happened In I Parry Everything Episode 11?

Episode 11 was an absolute doozy. Things kick off with the evil emperor finding his way inside his big old techno-city (which looks more than a little bit like Final Fantasy 7′s Midgar) and then basically whining at everyone saying it’s their fault he urinated all over himself. He then spots the dragon he thought he’d killed coming at them and orders a big gun to shoot at it with mana tracking on. Noor parries this, and the mana tracking then causes the projectiles to home in on the mana reactors.

Noor then defends (but mostly beats up) the emperor, before the good guys arrive and they negotiate with the people trying to overthrow the evil emperor. This is all works out, everyone threatens the evil emperor with constant healing and torture, and we all basically get to live our happy little lives from there. Noor once again has an excellent impact on everyone around him, and we once again await more adventures from.

I Parry Everything is available to stream via HIDIVE.

