I Parry Everything Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

So what is the I Parry Everything episode 3 release date? The show has been a big hit and a highlight of the Hidive offerings so far this season, and we can’t wait to see what happens next for our slightly overpowered and overhumble hero.

Recommended Videos

The I Parry Everything episode 3 release date is July 18th. Well, it’s July 18th assuming Noor doesn’t use his parrying skills on the release date, or the days of that week, or basically anything that might affect the flow of time. He probably won’t do that just yet though, so we reckon that the date is pretty much set in stone. In terms of actual time, it’ll hit 8 am PT and 11 am ET.

What Happens In I Parry Everything Episode 2?

Episode 2 kicks off with the fallout from Noor’s first big battle. As only he and the woman he managed to rescue survived, everyone else is, uh, not so good. It turns out the woman he saved is in line for the throne, and is called Lady Lynneburg, and she gets called back to a castle of some sort to discuss things. We quickly find out that someone actually summoned the Minotaur that Noor defeated too, and that the Minotaur is a Threat A creature. That someone might be a neighboring kingdom too, known as Deridas.

Lynne’s faction tried to track Noor, but he disappeared like an illusion, apparently. Noor doesn’t realise that he was the one who killed the demon that caused a fuss either, which is a classic play. It’s incredibly funny that Noor belives the minotaur to be a cow, genuinely a very solid bit. Just as he’s discussing things, Lynneburg appears and reveals she found Noor using a skill. She also seems to think that Noor is a high-ranking adventurer, and the two just nail the miscommunication.

After a quiet chat outside, Noor eventually relents and Lynne and Noor head to the palace. Upon arriving at and actually trading names, Noor gets taken to the king to talk to him, and meets a couple of the retainers along the way. It’s clear Lynne’s friends don’t trust Noor, and they all go off together. Lynne gets told off for leaving on her own, and then Noor apologises for not knowing how to act around the nobles.

The King then basically does the same dance as his daughter trying to reward Noor, and it goes about as well as before. Noor’s a wonderfully refreshing anime protagonist. Eventually, the King settles on giving him just a massive slab of a sword that clearly weighs a lot and used to be the King’s sword. The King then asks Noor to adventure with Lynne and help her become stronger. Before Noor manages to sneak out, he gets stopped by Ines, the vice-captain of the warrior corps, who is known as The Divine Shield. She tells him off for talking too casually, and it’s clear she recognises his name. He then gets stopped by Gilbert too, and we’ll find out more next time.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy