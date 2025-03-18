‘I Swear to God:’ Kat Dennings Shares Her Truly Wild Ghost Story

Kat Dennings ain’t afraid of no ghost.

Recommended Videos

In fact, she seems to like the ghosts that came with her “beautifully and extremely haunted” childhood house, and she told as much to Jennifer Hudson when she appeared on her show. And she should like them – because she’s pretty sure one of them helped save her mother from a nasty and potentially life-changing accident.

“Oh, this is a very real thing. So, everyone in the house had their own experiences with the haunting situation, but my mom almost had a horrible accident,” Dennings told Hudson. “We had a basement that was horrifying — it was so scary down there — and the stairs were very rickety and very shallow.” And yet there was no need to be scared, apparently, because the ghosts in there were benevolent creatures.

“My mom, once, she tripped and fell down the stairs, but she was stopped in midair by something,” Dennings went on. Sadly, she didn’t get video evidence of this, but she’s absolutely adamant it happened. “I swear to God,” she said. “I have goosebumps thinking about this.”

She checked with her mother to see if she remembered the incident, and it turned out she did. The only injury she had was trying to stop herself on the wall and she hurt her pinky and had to put ice on it, but she was completely stopped in midair and put back by… “something,” Dennings said.

Related: ‘I Owe Everything’: Rachel Zegler Pays Tribute To Forgotten Star Ahead Of Snow White Release

As Hudson nodded along, Dennings claimed there were ghosts all around her during her childhood. “My room was in the attic… But it wasn’t like a rickety old attic, it was like a nice [attic]. It was painted pink and it had my Hanson posters and my Tyrese posters, all my stuff,” she explained. “And, sometimes, if I played my music too loud, my CDs would fly across the room, like off of shelves. Things like the lights would turn on and off. You know, just all the classics.”

Dennings wanted to make clear that she loved it. “I was at the age where I was very open-minded,” she explained. “Now, I’d be like, ‘We’re selling the house and we’re leaving. We’re getting out now.’”

The Hudson interview isn’t the first time Dennings has talked about her ultra-spooky childhood home. “I saw some stuff, there were some intense experiences there,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in 2021. “[My brother] took his wife, my wonderful sister-in-law, to show her our childhood home because he thought it’d be really sweet and cool. And they stayed in my room. I also lived in the attic, really adding to the whole picture of this. But they were so creeped out that they left under cover of night.”

Quick, somebody tap her for a Ghostbusters movie.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy