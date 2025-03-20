‘I Was a Mess’: Emma Chamberlain’s Rise to Fame Wasn’t as Amazing as Fans Think It Was

Emma Chamberlain’s rise to stardom started with YouTube as a teenager (she posted her first video in 2016), and now, almost ten years later, her fan base has grown exponentially. She has also become known to a broader audience as she shares her interest in fashion, art, and coffee!

But who is the woman behind the brand? Chamberlain recently gave an interview to Byrdie, discussing the challenges of growing up in the public eye and evolving into the person she is today. Her journey into adulthood and her changes did not come without some push-back from fans who had known her from the beginning. When asked by the publication about maintaining her image, she was frank: “Listen, people can be like, ‘We miss the old Emma,'” she said. “I f***ing don’t.” As for why not? “I was a child. I was a mess,” she said. “I don’t want to be anything like that, because I celebrate my own growth.”

She continued, “I’m getting better. I’m getting smarter. I’m learning. I push myself constantly to make that trajectory go upward. And so I’m proud of that.”

Chamberlain’s content vastly differs from when she first started vlogging, and fans will note that she posts less frequently. She decided to do this in a bid to remain true to herself, telling the outlet that she is “quite literally not that person anymore.”

Chamberlain is not the first person to have found fame as a teenager, and she won’t be the last, but choosing to live her life in the public eye has pros and cons. One of the dark sides of fame is how celebrities and internet personalities open themselves up to criticism, and people can often be incredibly mean when commenting anonymously or behind the safety of their computer screens. But she’s not trying to make everyone happy!

“The internet is impossible to please,” Chamberlain said. “This is the one thing I know is right. I know it is always right to continue to grow and evolve. I can cry about the hate comments, but I cannot stop growing and changing.”

Chamberlain’s interview provides an eye-opening look into her psyche, and she was proud of the results. She posted pictures from the photoshoot that accompanied her interview on Instagram (where she has over 14 million followers). She used the caption to credit all those involved, including the writer, photographer, and stylist, and fans have flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

“One of your best shoots to date wow wow!” a comment reads. “Emma u’re so stunning,” another person shared. She has also been hailed as “iconic” and praised for “slaying.”

Yes, Emma Chamberlain may have lost some fans along the way, but others are not going anywhere. “I’ll be here for the foreseeable future,” a fan wrote — a decision many will agree with!

