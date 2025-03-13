If You Love Boba Tea & Stardew Valley, This New Cozy Game Is For You

Cozy games are fun, and plenty of players have their go-to cozy world. However, sometimes, you want to try something new, and this game that was recently released into Early Access could be the perfect option. Call of Boba has the feeling of Stardew Valley but with boba tea.

Recommended Videos

Revitalize Your Friend’s Boba Shop

There are quite a few similarities in how Call of Boba and Stardew Valley begin. You’re an overworked employee trying to make it in a big city. However, you realize that you’ve lost sight of what’s important in your life. So, you do what you usually do in cozy games and return to your hometown.

Of course, things aren’t exactly the same, but you run into an old friend. They’re trying to keep their grandpa’s boba shop running, but it’s fallen into ruin and needs help. Luckily, you were looking for something to do, so your friend offers you a job at the shop and a room to stay in at their house. This marks the beginning of your boba journey as Bobo.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Comes to Stardew Valley in a New Mod – And Yes, You Can Marry Astarion

A Cozy Gameplay Experience with Boba Combat

Screenshot by The Escapist

During the day, you can farm, fish, and explore, which you tend to expect in cozy games. This helps you gather resources for the shop and ingredients for new boba tea recipes. However, nighttime isn’t just for resting in Call of Boba. Instead, you travel through your dreams with a boba gun that you use to defeat enemies and loot ingredients.

Naturally, you also help run the boba shop during the day. This adds a small business simulator element to the game, and you pay attention to orders and craft drinks, then deliver them to your customers. I found this aspect to feel rather slow at the start, but it acts as a tutorial, which can definitely be helpful if you aren’t as familiar with this style of gameplay. Still, it’s rather straightforward, and you have cute images around the shop to help guide you.

Overall, Call of Boba has an endearing atmosphere that emphasizes the charm of a small town filled with childhood memories. Since it’s only in Early Access, I expect that we’ll see quite a few changes and extra polishing done as the game works towards its full release version. In the meantime, I look forward to seeing the game grow, and finding out what the modding community can come up with to mix up the experience.

Call of Boba is available now in Early Access.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy