This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee counters the hype that has swelled around the Silent Hill franchise following the Konami showcase that revealed the Silent Hill 2 remake, Silent Hill f, Silent Hill Townfall, Silent Hill Ascension, and Return to Silent Hill.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

I was doing my post-ZP stream of Scorn at the time of the Silent Hill announcement showcase, in which, amongst other things, the Silent Hill 2 remake by Bloober Team was announced. And what an appropriate game to be streaming while I was hearing about that. There I was in a hideous nonsensical world where everything filled me with visceral disgust, and then I closed my browser and went back to playing Scorn. Ayyyy!

