Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Fountain of Confession Puzzle Guide

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is filled with unique puzzles that feel like they’re straight out of a film. Here’s a guide on how to complete the Fountain of Confession puzzle in the Vatican section of the game to solve the mystery of the giants.

Recommended Videos

How To Solve the Fountain of Confession Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

After solving the Sacred Wounds puzzle and scaping the Underground section beneath the Vatican in the previous mission, Indy will take the scroll he found in the Giant’s tomb to figure out where he needs to go next—the Fountain of Confession.

As with the previous mission, make sure to take pictures of every sign, statue, and mural as you advance through the puzzle to earn Adventure Points to later spend on skills.

To get there, players will exit Antonio’s office as they did at the start of the Sacred Wounds mission. Use your map located in the journal to follow the waypoints, where you will come across a set of stairs in the outside courtyard that leads to the Fountain of Confession, where the puzzle will begin.

One of the first steps in this puzzle is to approach the chest on the right of the fountain near a construction area. The chest contains the fountain key, which gives players access to the storage room next to the fountain.

Upon entering the storage room, use Indy’s whip to rappel to the top of the building, and use your whip again to swing across to the window that will take you outside once again to the top of the fountain. Here, players will notice two dragon statues, each facing forward. You can’t do anything with the dragon statue you are at right now. Instead, swing across with your whip to the second dragon statue and grab the dragon claw sticking out from the statue to activate a lever.

Make Indy grab this lever and push the left stick either up or down to change the direction in which you want to move the statue. Specifically, you’ll want to move the dragon statue to face the dragon opposite it on the other side. Once the Dragon is in the correct position, swing back over to the other dragon to do the same. Only this time, Indy will notice that its claw is missing.

Look down on the scaffolding to the left of yourself and the statue, and you’ll see the missing dragon claw has detached and fallen. Using your whip to rappel down towards it will trigger a cutscene where Gina Lombardi interrupts Indy and causes him to fall. The investigative reporter will then help you with the puzzle. After the cutscene is over, go back to where you left off and pick up the dragon claw.

Climb back up to the statue, insert the claw into the Dragon, and use the lever just as you did with the previous statue to make the dragons face each other. Doing so will cause the statue of the Fountain of Confession on the ground floor to rotate towards the wall. You’re done with the two dragon statues at this point, so rappel back down to complete the rest of the Fountain of Confession Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

After returning to the fountain, you must use Indy’s whip to pull the statue. This will make the wall in front of the Fountain of Confession move, revealing a gate surrounded by three different statues. As it stands, there are three statues blocking the gate. An Angel on the left side of the statue, a man on the right, and a smaller statue at the center.

The objective of the Fountain of Confession is to solve the wall puzzles on either side of the two statues guarding the gate. To start the first wall puzzle, players must push a lever that pops up outside on the fountain when the gate is first revealed. Indy and Gina will push it together, showing the first wall puzzle depicting a baptism. There are inscriptions on the pillars that are on either side of the fountain that you can take pictures of for Adventure Points as well as hints as to how to complete the puzzle.

Related: Where Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Takes Place in the Timeline

This first one is pretty simple. Have Indy move the larger male statue so that it is under the bucket of water. From there, use your whip to activate the water mechanism, which fills the bucket the statue is holding. After this, have Indy push the statue using the left stick on your controller towards the smaller statue, essentially “baptizing” it. This will complete the first puzzle and make the statue on the left side of the gate move away, completing the Fountain puzzle’s first half.

After solving the puzzle and seeing the first statue move accordingly, it will be time for Indy and Gina to push the lever again to reveal the second wall puzzle. This one is a bit more complicated, requiring you to move different stone layers of a path to get an angel figure from one side of the wall to the other. There are three distinct layers of the path to control, requiring you to line it up to move the small figure from left to right. Indy can control handles on the top left and right of the wall with his whip to move the figure either right or left. Getting the angel all the way to the right side of the wall will complete this second half of the puzzle.

Now, the statue on the left side of the gate will be moved to the side, and the door will finally be unlocked. However, there is one more (simple) step needed to complete the puzzle. Simply push the remaining statue at the center through the gate. This will activate a spiral stairway and let you begin the next portion of the game.

And that is how you complete the Fountain of Confession Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available now on PC and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy