Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Sacred Wounds Puzzle Guide

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is finally here. Much like the films, the game has plenty of puzzles for Indy. Here is a guide for the Sacred Wounds puzzle early on in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How To Solve the Sacred Wounds Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is like any other globe-trotting Indiana Jones adventure in that it places our favorite whip-toting archeologist in exciting and unique locations around the world. Early on in Bethesda and MachineGames’ latest project, Dr. Jones discovers that he will need to travel to the Vatican in the heart of Rome to follow up on an investigation involving a robbery of an artifact at the College where he works.

The Vatican soon becomes a unique semi-open world hub for the player to explore and progress through the story, and one particular puzzle, Sacred Wounds, might be a bit trickier than others.

After collecting photographs of four inscriptions throughout the Vatican and examining them with your associate Antonio, a cutscene will end with Indy being equipped with a bottle of wine and a new objective to go to the tower of Nicholas the Fifth. After leaving outside and entering the Belvedere Courtyard, go left through the giant doors and walk straight until entering the tower.

It’s important to note that, as with the mission before this, where Indy used the camera, players should equip and take pictures of various statues, symbols, and icons, especially when the camera icon is displayed on the top left of the screen. This will give you hints about the puzzles throughout the game and Adventure Points (game XP) that you can use to upgrade Indiana Jones.

Upon entering the tower, players will need to go left and enter a room with an altar and a mural depicting an Angel fighting a Demon. Be sure to take a picture of this display.

From here, players will want to approach the bowl in front of the altar and pour the wine that was given to them into it. This will cause the mural to pop out. From here, Indy can approach the mural and move it in whatever direction you want. Players will need to rotate the mural clockwise so that it looks like the Angel in the image is pushing the demon downwards, thus opening a secret door to the underground.

Before Indy makes his dark descent, players should grab one of the candles from the altar so as to illuminate the dark path down. It’s a spiraling set of staircases, followed by a straightforward route that will take players into a larger room depicting another mural of Jesus Christ on the cross.

Only this time, when wine is poured into the altar in front of it, five different levers corresponding to each of Jesus’ wounds will appear, hence the puzzle’s name. Five smaller altars are scattered throughout the room, each of which provides a hint on how to place each of the levers, which can be assigned a Roman numeral from “I” to “IV.”

The locations of all of the hints for the Sacred Wounds puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are as follows (be sure to take a picture of each one):

The first altar is on the left side of the Sacred Wounds mural, but it is blocked by a statue. To access it, lift the statue, remove it, and pour the wine into the altar. The image is of Christ holding a chalice in his right hand. Pouring the wine will reveal the Roman Numeral II (Left Hand).

The second altar on the right side of the Sacred Wounds mural depicts Christ Walking. This one will have the Roman Numeral III (Right Foot) .

. The third altar is in a room to the left of the altar you just completed. Walking in will cause the door behind you to close, trapping you. The image on this altar depicts Christ holding the sacrament. Pouring wine will reveal the Roman numeral II (Right Hand) .

. The fourth altar is down the hall of the room you are trapped in. It’s the only way you can move forward, and Indy will come across an altar depicting a Roman soldier with the spear of Longinus. This altar correlates with the wound on Christ’s side, depicting Roman Numeral III (Torso) .

. To get to the fifth altar, pick up a melee weapon and use it to break a weak point in the wall of the room you’re trapped in. Go to the room on the right side of the open area and squeeze through the broken wall. There is a mural of Mary washing Jesus’ left foot and pouring wine will reveal the Roman Numeral IV (Left Foot)

After learning all the Roman Numerals and their correlation to the Sacred wounds, Return to the mural of Christ and move each lever to the solutions given by the altars. Remember that the image is mirrored, so the left foot will be the right in the picture, and so on.

After correctly moving the levers, the Wall on which the image is painted will transform into a doorway, moving sideways so that Indiana Jones can enter and continue his adventure.

And that is how you complete the Sacred Wounds puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available now on PC and Xbox.

