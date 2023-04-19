Indie World Showcase April 2023: A List of All Switch Games Revealed

The April 19, 2023 Nintendo Indie World Showcase was exactly what we have come to expect from these showcases: cute games meant to satisfy lots of little niches and probably not eat up a lot of headlines. The event had a few headliners though, like the reveal of Blasphemous 2, new footage of Rift of the NecroDancer, and release date trailers for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk and Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. The showcase also featured quite a lot of cats, in games like Mineko’s Night Market and Quilts and Cats of Calico, which is AOK in our book. For a full rundown though, below is the list of all the Switch games revealed at the April 19, 2023 Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

List of All Indie World Showcase April 19, 2022 Nintendo Switch Game Reveals and Announcements

Mineko’s Night Market from Meowza Games and Humble Games : As the adorable Mineko in this narrative adventure-sim, you’ll do various jobs, befriend the townsfolk and craft all sorts of doodads for the weekly Night Market. There are a ton of things to do, like joining parades, entering cat races and performing on stage. And if you’re just itching to explore, the island has many secrets to uncover and puzzles to solve. Stop by Mineko’s Night Market , setting up shop on Nintendo Switch Sept. 26.

: As the adorable Mineko in this narrative adventure-sim, you’ll do various jobs, befriend the townsfolk and craft all sorts of doodads for the weekly Night Market. There are a ton of things to do, like joining parades, entering cat races and performing on stage. And if you’re just itching to explore, the island has many secrets to uncover and puzzles to solve. Stop by , setting up shop on Nintendo Switch Sept. 26. My Time at Sandrock from Pathea Games and PM Studios : Through a captivating story rife with dozens of characters and side quests, you’re tasked with restoring a post-apocalyptic desert community to its former glory in this sequel to My Time at Portia . You’ll gather resources to assemble machines and transform a derelict workshop into a finely tuned facility. Why not venture into ancient ruins and scavenge for relics? Or say hi to the locals and make some friends? This town’s popular with the monsters, so take ’em down in melee combat. Plus, if you have the main game, a separate online* multiplayer version will be available after the game launches, so you and your friends can help Sandrock thrive together. My Time at Sandrock launches on Nintendo Switch this summer.

: Through a captivating story rife with dozens of characters and side quests, you’re tasked with restoring a post-apocalyptic desert community to its former glory in this sequel to . You’ll gather resources to assemble machines and transform a derelict workshop into a finely tuned facility. Why not venture into ancient ruins and scavenge for relics? Or say hi to the locals and make some friends? This town’s popular with the monsters, so take ’em down in melee combat. Plus, if you have the main game, a separate online* multiplayer version will be available after the game launches, so you and your friends can help Sandrock thrive together. launches on Nintendo Switch this summer. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach from Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames : In the latest installment of the family-friendly horror games you’ll play as Gregory, a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy Fazbear himself, Gregory must survive the near-unstoppable hunt of reimagined Five Nights at Freddy’s characters – as well as new horrific threats. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is available later today!

: In the latest installment of the family-friendly horror games you’ll play as Gregory, a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy Fazbear himself, Gregory must survive the near-unstoppable hunt of reimagined Five Nights at Freddy’s characters – as well as new horrific threats. is available later today! Shadows Over Loathing from Asymmetric Games LLC : Set in the 1920s within the West of Loathing universe, Shadows Over Loathing is a slapstick RPG full of silliness and stick figures. Venture through a sprawling black-and-white world filled with talking frogs, sentient math and eldritch horrors. There’s also a ton of roles to play: From marching to the beat of your own nefarious schemes as a Jazz Agent to holding the curds of the cosmos in your hands as a Cheese Wizard. The digital version of Shadows Over Loathing launches on the Nintendo Switch system later today! Pre-orders for the physical edition of the game will be available at many retailers soon and will ship in the fall.

: Set in the 1920s within the universe, is a slapstick RPG full of silliness and stick figures. Venture through a sprawling black-and-white world filled with talking frogs, sentient math and eldritch horrors. There’s also a ton of roles to play: From marching to the beat of your own nefarious schemes as a Jazz Agent to holding the curds of the cosmos in your hands as a Cheese Wizard. The digital version of launches on the Nintendo Switch system later today! Pre-orders for the physical edition of the game will be available at many retailers soon and will ship in the fall. OXENFREE II: Lost Signals from Night School Studio and Netflix : Set five years after OXENFREE , Riley returns to her hometown of Camena to research strange electromagnetic waves. Tune the radio to communicate with supernatural beings and manipulate the world around you. And watch out for a shadowy cult attempting to open a reality-altering portal. While exploring the town, use the new walkie-talkie conversation system to connect with local contacts. Your choices will have an impact on Riley’s development, relationships and the story. Tune in to OXENFREE II: Lost Signals , launching on Nintendo Switch July 12. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store.

: Set five years after , Riley returns to her hometown of Camena to research strange electromagnetic waves. Tune the radio to communicate with supernatural beings and manipulate the world around you. And watch out for a shadowy cult attempting to open a reality-altering portal. While exploring the town, use the new walkie-talkie conversation system to connect with local contacts. Your choices will have an impact on Riley’s development, relationships and the story. Tune in to , launching on Nintendo Switch July 12. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store. Quilts and Cats of Calico from Monster Couch : Make a purr-fect quilt from patterned pieces of fabric in this adaptation of the tabletop game Calico . Place pieces on a board and sew buttons to score points and attract adorable cats! Each cat has a preferred pattern, so stitch in style to become an expert quilt maker. You can also take some time to customize your cats and give them a paw-sitively great look. Get cozy with up to three friends in local** and online* multiplayer, join ranked matches against online players or try your hand at weekly challenges. Cuddle up with Quilts and Cats of Calico , launching on the Nintendo Switch system this fall.

: Make a purr-fect quilt from patterned pieces of fabric in this adaptation of the tabletop game . Place pieces on a board and sew buttons to score points and attract adorable cats! Each cat has a preferred pattern, so stitch in style to become an expert quilt maker. You can also take some time to customize your cats and give them a paw-sitively great look. Get cozy with up to three friends in local** and online* multiplayer, join ranked matches against online players or try your hand at weekly challenges. Cuddle up with , launching on the Nintendo Switch system this fall. A Little to the Left Cupboards & Drawers from Max Inferno and Secret Mode : More puzzles await in the paid Cupboards & Drawers DLC*** for A Little to the Left . Get tidying across 25 new puzzles as you explore a world of small spaces, secret compartments and surprising bits and bobs stuffed into every drawer. Charming new illustrations and scenarios are also included in this DLC, which launches on Nintendo Switch this June.

: More puzzles await in the paid Cupboards & Drawers DLC*** for . Get tidying across 25 new puzzles as you explore a world of small spaces, secret compartments and surprising bits and bobs stuffed into every drawer. Charming new illustrations and scenarios are also included in this DLC, which launches on Nintendo Switch this June. Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered from Rain Games and Modus Games : Harness electromagnetic powers to solve physics-based puzzles and move seamlessly through Scandinavian-inspired environments. Yet, this land holds many dangers, as fearsome beasts stand in your way. Master the art of Teslamancy and defeat them to discover additional areas to explore. Plus, play a remastered version of the first Teslagrad game with enhanced visuals and 10 extra challenge levels in the Teslagrad Power Pack Edition featuring both games when it bolts onto the Nintendo Switch system later today! You can also purchase Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered separately later today, too.

: Harness electromagnetic powers to solve physics-based puzzles and move seamlessly through Scandinavian-inspired environments. Yet, this land holds many dangers, as fearsome beasts stand in your way. Master the art of Teslamancy and defeat them to discover additional areas to explore. Plus, play a remastered version of the first game with enhanced visuals and 10 extra challenge levels in the featuring both games when it bolts onto the Nintendo Switch system later today! You can also purchase and separately later today, too. Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Puzzler’s Pack from Vine and Yacht Club Games : Dig into more roguelite puzzle action in the free Puzzler’s Pack DLC*** for the Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon game. Venture forth as two newly playable characters, test your puzzle prowess with Quandary Challenges and make your way through the perplexing halls of Castle Quandary. You can also pay Mr. Hat a visit for over 20 in-game hats to modify runs or pick up some nifty new relics in Chester’s Shop. This DLC shovels its way onto the Nintendo Switch this spring.

: Dig into more roguelite puzzle action in the free Puzzler’s Pack DLC*** for the game. Venture forth as two newly playable characters, test your puzzle prowess with Quandary Challenges and make your way through the perplexing halls of Castle Quandary. You can also pay Mr. Hat a visit for over 20 in-game hats to modify runs or pick up some nifty new relics in Chester’s Shop. This DLC shovels its way onto the Nintendo Switch this spring. Cult of the Lamb Relics of the Old Faith from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital : Expand your flock in this free update to the Cult of the Lamb game. Dozens of new items, relics and enemies are scattered across remixed dungeons, guarded by new versions of the four guardian bishops. Take your spoils back to the cult with new buildings to construct and followers to recruit, plus a new unlockable quest. And after beating the game, keep the faith going with the new Permadeath, Gauntlet and Boss Rush modes. Relics of the Old Faith launches on Nintendo Switch on April 24.

: Expand your flock in this free update to the game. Dozens of new items, relics and enemies are scattered across remixed dungeons, guarded by new versions of the four guardian bishops. Take your spoils back to the cult with new buildings to construct and followers to recruit, plus a new unlockable quest. And after beating the game, keep the faith going with the new Permadeath, Gauntlet and Boss Rush modes. Relics of the Old Faith launches on Nintendo Switch on April 24. Blasphemous 2 from The Game Kitchen and Team 17 : Calling all calloused and wounded souls: Return to follow The Penitent One again through a mysterious land filled with nightmares in this sequel to the nightmarishly fun hack-’n-slash platformer Blasphemous . Explore a dark world that’s faithful to the original game with its skill-based combat and tricky platforming elements, that also improves upon its signature pixel art style and the range of abilities at your disposal. Featuring progression systems, custom builds and an expanded player move set, your judgment awaits on Nintendo Switch this summer.

: Calling all calloused and wounded souls: Return to follow The Penitent One again through a mysterious land filled with nightmares in this sequel to the nightmarishly fun hack-’n-slash platformer . Explore a dark world that’s faithful to the original game with its skill-based combat and tricky platforming elements, that also improves upon its signature pixel art style and the range of abilities at your disposal. Featuring progression systems, custom builds and an expanded player move set, your judgment awaits on Nintendo Switch this summer. ANIMAL WELL from Shared Memory and Bigmode : In this atmospheric pixelated world, you’ll search for treasures as you gradually uncover a dense environment. Where you go is entirely up to you. Many interesting creatures live here, but some might be hostile, so stay alert. Any items you’ve picked up can be used in a number of ways, like making a quick getaway or even having friendly creatures help you out in a pinch. There’s a lot to uncover, so get crafty with your items and see what you find. Summon your courage and curiosity for ANIMAL WELL , launching on Nintendo Switch this winter.

: In this atmospheric pixelated world, you’ll search for treasures as you gradually uncover a dense environment. Where you go is entirely up to you. Many interesting creatures live here, but some might be hostile, so stay alert. Any items you’ve picked up can be used in a number of ways, like making a quick getaway or even having friendly creatures help you out in a pinch. There’s a lot to uncover, so get crafty with your items and see what you find. Summon your courage and curiosity for , launching on Nintendo Switch this winter. Rift of the NecroDancer from Tic Toc Games and Brace Yourself Games : In this spinoff of Crypt of the NecroDancer , move to the rhythm with a new musical twist to lane-based combat. Monsters will come flying at you, so match the on-screen prompts to kick ’em to the curb. Each one has a different movement pattern, and some take multiple hits to defeat. Look forward to boss battles that’ll really get you groovin’ and a special minigame to play for each of the five character storylines. Keep the beat alive when Rift of the NecroDancer launches on Nintendo Switch this year.

: In this spinoff of , move to the rhythm with a new musical twist to lane-based combat. Monsters will come flying at you, so match the on-screen prompts to kick ’em to the curb. Each one has a different movement pattern, and some take multiple hits to defeat. Look forward to boss battles that’ll really get you groovin’ and a special minigame to play for each of the five character storylines. Keep the beat alive when launches on Nintendo Switch this year. PlateUp! from It’s happening and Yogscast Games : Create, decorate and automate the restaurant of your dreams in the roguelite management-sim PlateUp! , the game where lots of hungry customers clamor for meals at lightning-fast speeds. Manage both the kitchen and front of house to keep your customers happy. At the end of every randomly generated shift, you can acquire new high-tech appliances like turbo ovens to upgrade your kitchen and make your next restaurant venture even more successful. Up to three friends can join you locally** or online* to help run your culinary empire. Serve up some deliciousness when PlateUp! launches on Nintendo Switch in October.

: Create, decorate and automate the restaurant of your dreams in the roguelite management-sim , the game where lots of hungry customers clamor for meals at lightning-fast speeds. Manage both the kitchen and front of house to keep your customers happy. At the end of every randomly generated shift, you can acquire new high-tech appliances like turbo ovens to upgrade your kitchen and make your next restaurant venture even more successful. Up to three friends can join you locally** or online* to help run your culinary empire. Serve up some deliciousness when launches on Nintendo Switch in October. Crime O’Clock from Bad Seed and Just For Games: There’s no time to waste in this puzzle-exploration game; you’ve got over 40 cases to solve across time and space. There are many eras to visit, from the Lost Age to a cybernetic future. In each era, you’ll see how crime scenes develop for different time ticks, and taking action in one era can change events in another. By traveling through time, meeting characters and resolving each case, your map will change and more adventures will be unlocked. Set your alarms to Crime O’Clock when it launches on Nintendo Switch June 30. This Indie World Showcase also included an exciting montage of several more indie games arriving in the future for Nintendo Switch: Bomb Rush Cyberfunk from Team Reptile , a game where you can dance, paint, pull off tricks, face off with the cops and reach new heights of graffiti, launching Aug. 18.

, a game where you can dance, paint, pull off tricks, face off with the cops and reach new heights of graffiti, launching Aug. 18. Paper Trail from Newfangled Games , an adventure game where you fold, twist and rotate the world itself to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles, launching in August.

, an adventure game where you fold, twist and rotate the world itself to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles, launching in August. Little Kitty, Big City from Double Dagger Studio , in which a peaceful catnap turns into a whimsical adventure full of sandbox exploration and plenty of customizable kitties, launching in 2024.

, in which a peaceful catnap turns into a whimsical adventure full of sandbox exploration and plenty of customizable kitties, launching in 2024. Chants of Sennaar from Runedisk and Focus Entertainment , which launches on Sept. 5 and features an endless labyrinth where ancient languages are both the lock and the key.

, which launches on Sept. 5 and features an endless labyrinth where ancient languages are both the lock and the key. Brotato from Blobfish and Seaven Studio , a top-down arena shooter roguelite that lets you play a potato wielding up to six weapons at a time to fight off hordes of aliens, launching this year.

, a top-down arena shooter roguelite that lets you play a potato wielding up to six weapons at a time to fight off hordes of aliens, launching this year. Escape Academy: The Complete Edition from Coin Crew Games and iam8bit, featuring hand-crafted escape-room puzzles that can be played locally** or online* with friends, launching this fall.

Out of all these games, surely there’s something from the April 2023 Nintendo Indie World Showcase that catches your attention at least a little, so let us know what it is you’re excited for. Or tell us how defeated by life you are that Hollow Knight: Silksong wasn’t there. But if the latter is the case, you really should have known better by now.