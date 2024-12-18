Forgot password
Industry Insider Talks MJ, Daredevil, and More for Spider-Man 4

Jorge A. Aguilar
Published: Dec 18, 2024 11:57 am

Spider-Man 4 is in the works, and details about casting and the plot are starting to come out. Although the title of the film hasn’t been announced yet, it looks like some key roles are being filled, according to Jeff Sneider, a well-known insider.

According to Sneider’s newsletter, Charlie Cox is likely coming back as Daredevil, having made a brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which fans have been excited about. There are also rumors that Jon Bernthal will return as the Punisher, working alongside Cox from their previous series.

There’s talk about including Mephisto as a villain, but it’s still uncertain due to conflicting reports about actor availability. Other possible villains could be the Symbiotes and Knull, but the script is changing, which might affect these choices. Zendaya’s role as MJ might be smaller because of scheduling issues. Michael Keaton will reprise his role as the Vulture, one of Spider-Man’s well-known enemies.

There are mixed messages about how much the multiverse will play a role in the story; some sources say it will be less focused on the multiverse for a more grounded narrative, while others suggest it could be a huge event similar to the Avengers movies.

There are also some disagreements between Sony and Marvel Studios about the film’s direction. Sony wants to bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, hoping to capitalize on the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Marvel prefers to keep the story more contained. They seem to have settled on a primarily grounded storyline with a few multiverse elements.

There has been so much speculation lately that it’s hard to keep up. Sneider, while mostly reliable, can be wrong. The information may be true when Sneider is told, but a lot changes as films are planned out and written. However, it’s always good to know that the studios are actively trying to make the best movies they can by considering many options.

