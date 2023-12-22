Insomniac Addresses Cyberattack, Wolverine Leaks

A day after a hacker was sentenced for releasing unfinished Grand Theft Auto 6 material, Insomniac has addressed the cyberattack it was involved in, which included leaks for the upcoming Wolverine game.

Earlier this month, a ransomware gang known as Rhysida targeted Insomniac, threatening to release information about Wolverine, as well as personal details about employees of the company. And the group followed through with their threats, as videos of gameplay, among other things, found their way onto the Internet.

Now, Insomniac is responding to the situation, voicing its frustration with the leaks and the threats to employees. “We’re both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it’s taken on our dev team,” a statement posted on Insomniac’s official X account said. “We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other.”

And despite some on the Internet claiming that Wolverine should be scrapped because they considered the leaked gameplay lackluster, Insomniac made it clear that isn’t going to happen. “We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve,” the statement continued. “However, like Logan… Insomniac is resilient. Marvel’s Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.”

So, just like Insomniac’s favorite hero, Spider-Man, the company is getting back up after getting knocked down. It may be a long while before something official from Marvel’s Wolverine is released, but at least gamers can rest easy knowing things are still looking up for what’s shaping up to be a stellar title.

