Investor City Codes (February 2025) [Update!]

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Feb 14, 2025 05:52 am

Updated: February 14, 2025

We added new codes!

Everybody wants to rule the world one way or the other. Investors have the power to give you homes and take them from you, and now, that power is in your hands in Investor City. You get to decide where to build, upgrade, and sell a house.

The key is to get rich from investing, but that takes time. You can speed up this process by redeeming Investor City codes to obtain free boosts. Since you want to build homes, you should use City GO Codes to create an entire city.

All Investor City Codes List

Active Investor City Codes

  • fxyuz9345a: Use for x2 Luck Boosts
  • 12kmcxj182: Use for x2 Income Boosts
  • cxznipq2oe: Use for x3 Luck Boosts
  • BetaRelease: Use for x20k Cash
  • MegaLucky: Use for an Ultra Luck Boost
  • MoreMoneyPlease: Use for x2 Income Boosts
  • Lucky: Use for x2 Luck Boosts

Expired Investor City Codes

  • There are currently no expired Investor City codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Investor City

You can redeem Investor City codes by completing the following steps:

How to redeem Investor City codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Investor City in Roblox.
  2. Press the Settings button on the left side of your screen.
  3. Type a code into the text box.
  4. Hit Redeem to get goodies.

How to Get More Investor City Codes

If you’re looking for more Investor City codes, you can check out the main Roblox game page and the Investor City Discord. However, you’ll need to do some digging to find the codes this way. To get the latest codes more quickly, you should bookmark this page and come back occasionally to see if we found any new freebies.

Why Are My Investor City Codes Not Working?

You can expect to get goodies if you incorrectly typed in your Investor City codes. You should copy/paste them to ensure you actually get the rewards. If the error message keeps popping up, then the codes are likely outdated. Once you inform us which codes are expired, we’ll test them and put them on the expired list.

What Is Investor City?

In Investor City, you’re the investor, which means you get to buy, upgrade, and sell houses. Like most investors in this world, it’s your job to become wealthy by investing in the real estate market. You can also evict people from their homes if you want to be greedy.

