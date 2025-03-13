Invincible Season 3’s Ending (& How It Sets Up Season 4), Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Invincible Season 3, Episode 8, “I Thought You’d Never Shut Up.”

Invincible Season 3’s finale is here – and it boasts enough plot and character developments to make even Mark Grayson’s head spin. So below, we’ve explained all the big pay-offs and tantalizing teases from Invincible Season 3’s ending, including how they set up Season 4!

How Does Atom Eve Come Back to Life?

Atom Eve looks like a goner midway through Invincible Season 3’s finale, after coming off second best in a brawl with Viltrumite bruiser Conquest. Not only is the lower half of her face badly maimed, but her insides are literally hanging out! But Eve doesn’t die in Invincible Season 3, Episode 8 – not for long, anyway. Just as Conquest is about to kill Mark, a resurgent Eve – pulsing with glowing energy, her injuries fully healed – scorches his skin off with an energy blast.

So, what gives? As Eve later explains, the scientists who gave her superpowers also installed mental blocks to prevent Eve from unwittingly harming her mother while still in the womb. Ordinarily, these blocks prevent Eve from manipulating sentient matter. But in highly stressful situations, Eve can override the blocks, which is how she rebuilt her damaged body and unleashed such a devastating attack on Conquest. Will we see Eve cut loose like that again in Invincible Season 4? Don’t rule it out!

What’s Going On With the Sequids?

Towards the end of Invincible Season 3, Episode 8, we’re treated to a montage that hints at where Mark Grayson’s story is headed next. Among the threats teased during this sequence is yet another invasion attempt by the Sequids, the alien parasites Mark and the Guardians of the Globe just barely defeated in Invincible Season 2. It turns out possessed astronaut Rus Livingston has been “recruiting” an army of enslaved civilians in the sewers beneath Mark’s hometown. “Not long now,” Sequid Rus rasps, indicating that his next tilt at taking over Earth may arrive as early as Season 4.

Is Battle Beast Still Alive?

The last time we saw Battle Beast in Invincible Season 3, he was adrift in space after taking part in Omni-Man and Allen the Alien’s prison break. For most people, that’d be the end – but Battle Beast isn’t most people. As shown in the Invincible finale’s montage, the leonine warrior is still very much alive. He’s no longer bouncing around cosmos, either. A Coalition of Planets spaceship has found him and brought him in from the cold. As such, Battle Beast will be back in Season 4.

Why Do the Technicians Fix Angstrom Levy?

The next big reveal from Invincible Season 3, Episode 8’s montage is that the Technicians did treat Angstrom Levy’s injuries after all. The multiverse-hopping baddie now has a metal arm to replace the limb he lost fighting Mark in Episode 7. It comes at a cost, though. The Technicians expect Levy to improve their current living situation, as the alternate Earth they call home is – thanks to their unchecked scientific ambition – in ruins. Angstrom Levy’s efforts to honor this arrangement will likely serve as an important subplot in Invincible Season 4 (and beyond).

What’s Cecil Doing With Conquest’s Body?

Jam-packed as it is, the Invincible Season 3 finale’s montage somehow manages to squeeze in one last bit of Season 4 foreshadowing: the final fate of Conquest. While it looked as if the psychotic Viltrumite died fighting Mark and Atom Eve, he’s actually still alive (albeit severely injured). True to form, Cecil Stedman was lying to Mark when he assured him Conquest was dead earlier in Episode 8. Instead, he’s encased in a gigantic block of tungsten-steel buried miles underground and rigged to explode at the merest hint of an escape attempt. Why did Cecil imprison Conquest, rather than find a way to finish him off? Because the GDA boss wants to interrogate Conquest about the Viltrum Empire and its planned assault on Earth (an event likely to edge even closer in Season 4).

Is There a Mid-Credits Scene?

Yep, like every episode of Invincible Season 3, Episode 8 includes a mid-credits stinger. In it, demon detective Damien Darkblood makes his first appearance since Cecil banished him to Hell in Season 1. That’s seemingly where Damien is when he summons a Lord of Hell and promises to restore him to his infernal throne. How? By conjuring an unnamed, supremely powerful being with a “blackened heart” that Damien can control. Is this a reference to Omni-Man, who’s indirectly responsible for Damien’s banishment? Only time (and Invincible Season 4) will tell!

All eight episodes of Invincible Season 3 are currently streaming on Prime Video.

