Invincible: Every New Actor Announced for Season 3 (& Who They Play)

Invincible‘s third season will expand Mark Grayson’s number of allies and enemies even further – and that means more big name performers are joining the cast. Here’s a round-up of every new actor confirmed for Invincible Season 3 and who they play!

Recommended Videos

Every New Actor (& Who They Play) in Invincible Season 3

Aaron Paul as Powerplex

Aaron Paul voices Powerplex in Invincible Season 3. Prime Video’s official character bio for Powerplex describes him as “a new villain with an emotional past [who] absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy’s strength against them.” Paul is best known for playing Jesse Pinkman in acclaimed AMC crime drama Breaking Bad and its feature-length follow-up, El Camino. His other notable big and small screen credits include Big Love, The Last House on the Left, Westworld, Need for Speed, Black Mirror, and Bojack Horseman.

Simu Liu as Multi-Paul

Simu Liu lends his vocal talents to the many manifestations of Multi-Paul in Invincible Season 3. According to Prime Video’s official bio, Multi-Paul’s “an elite assassin for Mr. Liu’s secret criminal organization [who] took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate.” Canadian Liu started out his career as a stunt performer and extra, before landing his breakout role in CBC Television sitcom Kim’s Convenience. He’s since appeared in a number of high profile film projects, including MCU blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Barbie.

Kate Mara as Becky Duvall

Kate Mara plays Becky Duvall in Invincible Season 3. Prime Video’s official character bio for Becky highlights her “deep hatred for Invincible,” adding that she “works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.” Active in the industry since 1997, Mara’s built up an impressive CV of film and TV roles. Among her more notable credits are House of Cards, Brokeback Mountain, Fantastic Four, 24, American Horror Story: Murder House, The Martian, and Shooter.

Related: Invincible Season 3 Release Countdown: Exact Date and Time on Prime Video

Xolo Maridueña as Fightmaster / Dropkick

Xolo Maridueña portrays Dropkick and Fightmaster in Invincible Season 3. Per Prime Video’s official joint character bio, Dropkick and Fightmaster are “freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future… willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.” The assignment should be no trouble for Maridueña, whose other superhero-centric acting credits include Blue Beetle, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Batwheels, and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Capes-and-tights fare aside, Maridueña is also known for his performances in TV shows such as Cobra Kai and Parenthood.

John DiMaggio as The Elephant

John DiMaggio voices The Elephant in Invincible Season 3. Prime Video’s tongue-in-cheek description of The Elephant frames him as “a serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things too. It doesn’t matter as long as he’s taken seriously… by somebody.” One of the most prolific voice actors in the business, DiMaggio’s film, TV, and video game credits include Transformers: Dark of the Moon (and three of its sequels), Futurama, Gears of War (and its four sequels), Samurai Jack, and Final Fantasy X.

Tzi Ma as Mr. Liu

Tzi Ma stars as Mr. Liu in Invincible Season 3. Prime Video’s Mr. Liu bio describes him as “the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate.” It also warns that Liu’s underworld ties aren’t the only thing he’s keeping secret from the world at large. Ma’s vocals should sound familiar to most viewers, given his steady stream of film and TV appearances over the last 46 years. His noteworthy credits include Rush Hour, Rush Hour 3, Arrival, 24, The Man in the High Castle, and Mulan.

Related: Invincible Season 2: How Is Dupli-Kate Still Alive?

Christian Convery as Oliver Grayson

Christian Convery plays Oliver Grayson in Invincible Season 3. Prime Video’s Oliver bio reads as follows: “Mark’s younger brother was a toddler last time we saw him, but when you’re half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up real fast.” Child actor Convery’s big and small screen credits include Sweet Tooth, Cocaine Bear, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Supernatural, and One Piece.

Jonathan Banks in an Undisclosed Role

Jonathan Banks fills an undisclosed role in Invincible Season 3. Like fellow franchise newcomer Aaron Paul, Banks is most famous for his key supporting role in Breaking Bad. He also earned considerable acclaim for his performance in spinoff series Better Call Saul and sequel film El Camino. Banks’ other notable film and TV credits include Airplane!, Wiseguy, Beverly Hills Cop, 48 Hrs., Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, and Community.

Doug Bradley in an Undisclosed Role

Doug Bradley voices an as-yet-unrevealed character in Invincible Season 3. The English actor is best known for his portrayal of iconic movie monster Pinhead in the Hellraiser flicks. Aside from that franchise, Bradley has also starred in the likes of Gotham Knights and Dota: Dragon’s Blood.

Invincible Season 3 premieres on Prime Video on Feb. 6, 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy