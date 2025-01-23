Invincible Season 3 Release Countdown: Exact Date and Time on Prime Video

Invincible‘s third season is about to drop – and fans will want to jump on it with Mark Grayson-like speed! With this in mind, we’ve set out Invincible Season 3’s exact release date and time below, as well as everything else you need to know ahead of the Prime Video superhero series’ return.

Recommended Videos

Invincible Season 3 makes its three-episode premiere on Prime Video at 12am PT / 3am ET on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

Hurry Up!

Not based in the US? Here’s when Invincible Season 3, Episodes 1-3 go live in other regions:

Brazil – 5:00am BRT

UK – 8:00am GMT

Europe – 9:00am CET

India – 1:30pm IST

Japan – 5:00pm JST

Australia – 7:00pm AET

New Zealand – 9:00pm NZDT

How Many Episodes Is Invincible Season 3?

Invincible Season 3 will run for eight episodes total. That’s the same number of installments as Seasons 1 and 2, unless you count Invincible: Atom Eve as part of the second season (although the 2023 special is really its own standalone thing). There’s no word yet on how long Season 3’s episodes will be, however, Invincible entries have historically clocked in at between 45-55 minutes, so expect runtimes roughly in line with that range.

Related: Invincible Season 2: How Is Dupli-Kate Still Alive?

When Do Invincible Season 3’s Five Remaining Episodes Come Out?

As noted above, Invincible Season 3’s first three episodes debut on the same day. After that, the Image Comics adaptation will revert to a weekly release schedule. Here’s the third season’s full release schedule:

Episode 1 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025

Episode 2 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025

Episode 3 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025

Episode 4 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025

Episode 5 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

Episode 6 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025

Episode 7 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Thursday, March 6, 2025

Episode 8 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Thursday, March 13, 2025

Will Invincible Season 3 Have a Mid-Season Break?

Nope. Unlike Invincible Season 2 (which Prime Video split into two, four-episode parts), Season 3 won’t have a mid-season break. The third season’s uninterrupted run was confirmed via its teaser trailer, which included a tongue-in-cheek nod to its predecessor’s divided-up drop.

Related: Invincible Season 2: What Happened to Rick?

What Is Invincible Season 3 About?

Invincible Season 3 will run with several plot threads left unresolved at the end of Season 2. Of these, the biggest revolve around an impending alien invasion. The Viltrumite Empire is coming for Earth, and it’s up to Mark Grayson and his pals – as well as a repentant Omni-Man – to stop ’em. Season 3’s full-length trailer and key art also emphasizes a nasty rift between Mark and his Global Defense Agency boss, Cecil Stedman. Oh, and Mark will get a nifty new blue outfit!

Invincible Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Prime Video. Season 3 debuts on Feb. 6, 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy