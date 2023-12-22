If you’re a frequent flyer on TikTok, you know how much Mike Wazowski means to memers. However, does that mean he’s become so popular that he’s going to transition to the world of gaming? Here’s the answer to whether a Mike Wazowski skin is coming to Fortnite.

Is a Mike Wazowski Skin Coming to Fortnite, Answered

Just like Young Sheldon, there have been several strange YouTube videos and TikToks that claim Mike Wazowski is coming to Fortnite in the near future. It wouldn’t be all that shocking, after all, as Fortnite does plenty of strange collaborations, and bringing in a beloved character like Wazowski into the fold would open up the door for even more Pixar skins.

Wazowski, of course, is one of the main characters in the Monsters Inc. franchise. A green monster with one eye that’s voiced by Billy Crystal, Wazowski has become a meme online due to his awkward personality and strange appearance. But has the Pixar icon earned enough clout to become a Fortnite skin?

Unfortunately, the Internet has lied once again, and Wazowski will not be getting a Fortnite skin. Now, of course, that could change; as Fortnite continues to expand, going after Disney and Pixar characters would be a natural progression for the massive game. However, without confirmation from Epic Games, there’s just no way to figure out whether that’s even in the cards.

Fortunately, the Fortnite item shop is currently flooded with great skins. As part of Winterfest 2023, John Wick has returned to the item shop, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles all got their own skins. Frieza and Call from Dragon Ball are also set to get skins before the event concludes.

