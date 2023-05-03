Is Age of Wonders 4 on Game Pass?

Age of Wonders 4 plunges you into a fantasy realm filled with elves, orcs, and humans and more. As an inhabitant of this realm, it’s up to you to forge an empire. But can you delve into this high fantasy world via a subscription service? If you’re wondering whether Age of Wonders 4 is on Game Pass, we have the answer.

Can You Get Age of Wonders 4 T hrough Xbox or PC Game Pass?

Age of Wonders 4 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. However, this fantasy game is not available on PC or Xbox Game Pass. Nor is it available on any of the tiers of PlayStation Plus.

That means that if you want to play Age of Wonders 4 you’re going to have to buy it outright. It’s currently available digitally with no physical release announced. There’s always a chance that it could come to Xbox Game Pass at some point in the future. After all, publisher Paradox Interactive has made some of its games, including Cities: Skylines available there. Right now, though, Age of Wonders 4 is not part of that service.

But Isn’t Age of Empires 4 on Game Pass?

Age of Empires 4 is on Game Pass, as are several other Age of Empires games. But despite the similar titles and both being strategy games, Age of Wonders has nothing to do with Age of Empires. Each has a different developer and while Wonders is published by Paradox Interactive, Empires is published by Microsoft.

So, as to whether Age of Wonders 4 is on Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, the answer is no, not at this time.