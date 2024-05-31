It’s no secret that the last few seasons of Vanderpump Rules have been difficult for Ariana Madix. Her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval was the center of a massive bombshell in season 10 when he was caught cheating, which fans dubbed “#Scandoval,” and the show’s most recent season continued to deal with the fallout of their breakup. Recently, Madix walked out during the Season 11 reunion, leaving fans to wonder… is Ariana leaving Vanderpump Rules for good?

Recommended Videos

Is Ariana Madix Leaving Vanderpump Rules?

Image via Bravo

Ariana Madix has made her feelings about the recent Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion crystal clear. According to Deadline, the reality TV star shared that she felt coerced into a confrontation with her ex, Tom Sandoval.

This was in spite of Madix clearly stating during the Season 11 finale that she has no interest in being part of a redemption arc for Sandoval, who had an affair with another member of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

During the Season 11 Reunion, Madix walked away from the cameras to avoid being trapped into speaking with Sandoval. This has naturally left fans wondering whether we’ll see Ariana Madix in the next season of Vanderpump Rules.

At this time, it’s unclear whether or not Ariana Madix would return for another season of the show, if another season happens at all. In fact, Bravo has yet to confirm a Season 12 for Vanderpump Rules, which means much is still up in the air in terms of when filming would begin and which cast members can return.

Ariana has certainly picked up more projects in recent years, leveraging the attention from her role in the wildly popular reality TV series into other acting opportunities and business ventures. She has recently released a cocktail book, Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches, and made her Broadway debut in the musical Chicago.

We don’t yet know what these other projects mean for Madix’s future in reality TV, but it’s fair to say that the last season and its reunion have not left her with the warmest feelings towards the producers at this time. We will likely know for sure whether or not we’ll see Ariana Madix on Bravo again when and if the network confirms a season 12 for Vanderpump Rules.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more